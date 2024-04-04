In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX"), we hereby convey the following information:
Further to the disclosure dated February 26, 2024, we are pleased to inform that Engro Energy Limited ("EEL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited (the "Company"), has entered into definitive agreements with Liberty Power Holding (Pvt.) Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Mills Limited) and other parties acting in concert (the "Acquirers) for the sale of its entire: (a) 68.9% shareholding in Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited ("EPQL"), (b) 50.1% shareholding in Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited ("EPTL"), and (c) 11.9% shareholding in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited ("SECMC") (the "Transaction").
The Transaction value of each of EEL's shareholdings is: (1) EPQL: PKR 7.5 billion (2) EPTL:
PKR 21.04 billion and (3) SECMC: PKR 6.21 billion, in each case, subject to certain adjustments as agreed in the definitive agreements.
Completion of the Transaction is subject to conditions as agreed in the definitive agreements, including receipt of corporate / regulatory approvals and lender consents.
In case of any further material developments, the Company shall keep the Exchange informed accordingly.
You are requested to disseminate the above information to TREC Holders of the Exchange.
Best Regards,
Mohammad Yasir Khan
Company Secretary
Copied: Director / HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
DISCLOSURE FORM
IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 AND 131 OF THE
SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Karachi - April 04, 2024
Name of Company:
Engro Corporation Limited
Date of Report:
April 04, 2024
Address of Registered Office:
8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3, Marine Drive,
Block 4, Clifton, Karachi
Contact Information:
Mohammad Yasir Khan
Company Secretary
Engro Corporation Limited
Disclosure of Inside Information by Listed Company in Terms of Section 96 & 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.
Further to the disclosure dated February 26, 2024, we are pleased to inform that Engro Energy Limited ("EEL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited (the "Company"), has entered into definitive agreements with Liberty Power Holding (Pvt.) Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Mills Limited) and other parties acting in concert (the "Acquirers) for the sale of its entire: (a) 68.9% shareholding in Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited ("EPQL"), (b) 50.1% shareholding in Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited ("EPTL"), and (c) 11.9% shareholding in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited ("SECMC") (the "Transaction").
The Transaction value of each of EEL's shareholdings is: (1) EPQL: PKR 7.5 billion (2) EPTL:
PKR 21.04 billion and (3) SECMC: PKR 6.21 billion, in each case, subject to certain adjustments as agreed in the definitive agreements.
Completion of the Transaction is subject to conditions as agreed in the definitive agreements, including receipt of corporate / regulatory approvals and lender consents.
In case of any further material developments, the Company shall keep the Exchange informed accordingly.
DATED: April 04, 2024
Mohammad Yasir Khan
Company Secretary
Engro Corporation Limited
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Engro Corporation Ltd. published this content on
04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 April 2024 07:41:06 UTC.
Engro Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company's segments include fertilizer, polymer, terminal, power and mining, connectivity and telecom, and other operations. Fertilizer segment manufactures, purchases and markets fertilizers. Its fertilizer brands, besides urea, include Engro Zarkhez, Zingro and Engro DAP. Polymer segment manufactures, markets and sells poly vinyl chloride (PVC), PVC compounds, caustic soda and related chemicals. Terminal segment operates and maintains liquid chemical terminal, storage farm and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal for receipt, storage and regasification of LNG. Power and mining segment includes power generation, distribution, transmission and sale of electricity, and has investments in coal mining business. Connectivity and telecom segment buys, builds, maintains and operates telecommunication infrastructure and ancillary products and services. Other operations include investments made in food, diary and commodities trading business.