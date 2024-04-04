April 04, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir / Madam,

In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX"), we hereby convey the following information:

Further to the disclosure dated February 26, 2024, we are pleased to inform that Engro Energy Limited ("EEL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited (the "Company"), has entered into definitive agreements with Liberty Power Holding (Pvt.) Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Mills Limited) and other parties acting in concert (the "Acquirers) for the sale of its entire: (a) 68.9% shareholding in Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited ("EPQL"), (b) 50.1% shareholding in Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited ("EPTL"), and (c) 11.9% shareholding in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited ("SECMC") (the "Transaction").

The Transaction value of each of EEL's shareholdings is: (1) EPQL: PKR 7.5 billion (2) EPTL:

PKR 21.04 billion and (3) SECMC: PKR 6.21 billion, in each case, subject to certain adjustments as agreed in the definitive agreements.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to conditions as agreed in the definitive agreements, including receipt of corporate / regulatory approvals and lender consents.

In case of any further material developments, the Company shall keep the Exchange informed accordingly.

You are requested to disseminate the above information to TREC Holders of the Exchange.

Best Regards,

Mohammad Yasir Khan

Company Secretary

Copied: Director / HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad