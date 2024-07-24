July 24, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject:

Disclosure of Material Information

In continuation to our letters dated May 06, 2024 and May 17, 2024 and in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we herebyconvey the material information mentioned in the Disclosure Form enclosed herewith.

You are requested to disseminate this information to the TREC Holders of the Exchange.

For and on behalf of

Engro Corporation Limited

Mohammad Yasir Khan

Company Secretary

Copied:

Director / HOD

Listed Companies Department, Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

Disclosure Form

(Securities Act, 2015)

Name of Company:

Engro Corporation Limited

Date of Report:

July 24, 2024

Name of Company as specified in its Memorandum:

Engro Corporation Limited

Company's Registered Office:

8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3,

Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi

Mohammad Yasir Khan

Contact Information:

Company Secretary

+92 (21) 35295913

Disclosure of Inside Information by the Company:

The Scheme of Arrangement under Section 279 to 282 and 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 filed by Engro Corporation Limited ("Engro Corp"), Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited ("DH Corp") and DH Partners Limited ("DHPL") before the Islamabad High Court (the "Scheme of Arrangement") has been sanctioned by the Islamabad High Court (the "Order").

As mentioned in the Scheme of Arrangement, the Effective Date of the Scheme of Arrangement will be January 01, 2025. A copy of the Order passed by the Islamabad High Court has also been enclosed herewith.

We will keep the Exchange informed regarding the completion of post-sanction procedural requirements stipulated as part of the Scheme of Arrangement.

For and on behalf of

Engro Corporation Limited

Mohammad Yasir Khan

Company Secretary

DATED: July 24, 2024

