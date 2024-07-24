July 24, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

In continuation to our letters dated May 06, 2024 and May 17, 2024 and in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we herebyconvey the material information mentioned in the Disclosure Form enclosed herewith.

You are requested to disseminate this information to the TREC Holders of the Exchange.

For and on behalf of

Engro Corporation Limited

Mohammad Yasir Khan

Company Secretary

Copied:

Director / HOD

Listed Companies Department, Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad