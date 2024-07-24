July 24, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir / Madam,
Subject:
Disclosure of Material Information
In continuation to our letters dated May 06, 2024 and May 17, 2024 and in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we herebyconvey the material information mentioned in the Disclosure Form enclosed herewith.
You are requested to disseminate this information to the TREC Holders of the Exchange.
For and on behalf of
Engro Corporation Limited
Mohammad Yasir Khan
Company Secretary
Copied:
Director / HOD
Listed Companies Department, Supervision Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
Disclosure Form
(Securities Act, 2015)
Name of Company:
Engro Corporation Limited
Date of Report:
July 24, 2024
Name of Company as specified in its Memorandum:
Engro Corporation Limited
Company's Registered Office:
8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3,
Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi
Mohammad Yasir Khan
Contact Information:
Company Secretary
+92 (21) 35295913
Disclosure of Inside Information by the Company:
The Scheme of Arrangement under Section 279 to 282 and 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 filed by Engro Corporation Limited ("Engro Corp"), Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited ("DH Corp") and DH Partners Limited ("DHPL") before the Islamabad High Court (the "Scheme of Arrangement") has been sanctioned by the Islamabad High Court (the "Order").
As mentioned in the Scheme of Arrangement, the Effective Date of the Scheme of Arrangement will be January 01, 2025. A copy of the Order passed by the Islamabad High Court has also been enclosed herewith.
We will keep the Exchange informed regarding the completion of post-sanction procedural requirements stipulated as part of the Scheme of Arrangement.
For and on behalf of
Engro Corporation Limited
Mohammad Yasir Khan
Company Secretary
DATED: July 24, 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Engro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 03:19:02 UTC.