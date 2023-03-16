Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited

engrocorp
March 16, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject:
Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited (the
"Company")
Under the authority of Special Resolution passed by the Members of the Company on January 26, 2023 and in compliance with Regulation 6(e) of the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019, we hereby inform you that the Company has purchased its own shares, through the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
Date of Purchase
Number of Shares Purchased
Average Price per
Share (PKR)
March 15, 2023
3,397,853
297.88
You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders accordingly.
