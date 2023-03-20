Advanced search
    ENGRO   PK0012101017

ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED

(ENGRO)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
292.15 PKR   -0.35%
12:47aEngro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/17Engro : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/16Engro : Board Meeting In Progress
PU
Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited

03/20/2023 | 12:47am EDT
engrocorp

March 20, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:

Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited (the

"Company")

Under the authority of Special Resolution passed by the Members of the Company on January 26, 2023 and in compliance with Regulation 6(e) of the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019, we hereby inform you that the Company has purchased its own shares, through the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Details of the purchase are as follows:

Date of Purchase

Number of Shares Purchased

Average Price per

(Buyback)

Share (PKR)

March 17, 2023

843,552

292.00

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders accordingly.

Engro Corporation Limited 8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC-3, Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi 75600, Pakistan.

TOO 92 (21) 35297501-10 FOO 92 (21) 35810663 engro.com

Disclaimer

Engro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 04:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
