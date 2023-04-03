Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGRO   PK0012101017

ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED

(ENGRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
276.78 PKR   -1.15%
12:19aEngro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/31Engro : Resolutions passed by the Members at the 57th Annual General Meeting of Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/30Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited

04/03/2023 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

engrocorp

April 3, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject:

Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited (the

"Company")

Under the authority of Special Resolution passed by the Members of the Company on January 26, 2023 and in compliance with Regulation 6(e) of the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019, we hereby inform you that the Company has purchased its own shares, through the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Details of the purchase are as follows:

Date of Purchase

Number of Shares Purchased

Average Price per

(Buy-Back)

Share (PKR)

March 31, 2023

1,724,081

278.00

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders accordingly.

Engro Corporation Limited 8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC-3, Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi 75600, Pakistan.

TOO 92 (21) 35297501-10 FOO 92 (21) 35810663 engro.com

Disclaimer

Engro Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 04:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED
12:19aEngro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/31Engro : Resolutions passed by the Members at the 57th Annual General Meeting of Engro Corp..
PU
03/30Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/28Engro : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/27Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/22Engro : Publication of postal ballot and provision of electronic voting
PU
03/21ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/19Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited
PU
03/16Engro : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/16Engro : Board Meeting In Progress
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 459 B 1 616 M 1 616 M
Net income 2023 25 304 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,30x
Yield 2023 9,94%
Capitalization 159 B 562 M 562 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 814
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 276,78 PKR
Average target price 349,58 PKR
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ghias Uddin Khan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mazhar Abbas Hasnani Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Hussain Dawood Chairman
Eram Hasan Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Nadir Salar Qureshi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED5.64%562
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-1.45%17 685
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.86%16 158
THE MOSAIC COMPANY4.58%15 438
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-14.92%14 206
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.41%11 051
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer