Engro : Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited

engrocorp

April 3, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Reporting of Shares Purchased (Buy-Back) by Engro Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Under the authority of Special Resolution passed by the Members of the Company on January 26, 2023 and in compliance with Regulation 6(e) of the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019, we hereby inform you that the Company has purchased its own shares, through the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Details of the purchase are as follows:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares Purchased Average Price per (Buy-Back) Share (PKR) March 31, 2023 1,724,081 278.00 You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders accordingly.

Engro Corporation Limited 8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC-3, Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi 75600, Pakistan.

TOO 92 (21) 35297501-10 FOO 92 (21) 35810663 engro.com