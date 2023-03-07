Advanced search
    ENGRO   PK0012101017

ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED

(ENGRO)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
299.93 PKR   -0.05%
03/07 Engro : Transmission of Annual Report 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
03/03Engro Acquires Remaining Shareholding Interest in R&P
MT
02/16Engro Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Engro : Transmission of Annual Report 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2022

03/07/2023 | 11:37pm EST
engrocorp

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

March 8, 2023

Dear Sir/Madam,

Transmission of the Annual Report 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

We have to inform you that the Annual Report of the Engro Corporation Limited (the "Company" for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been transmitted through PUCARS and is also available on the Company's website which can be downloaded from the following link:

https://www.engro.com/investor-relations/financial-rep01ts/

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders ofthe Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Engro Corporation Limited

��

  • '/

Shomaila Loan

Company Secretary

Cc:

  1. The Director (Enforcement), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad (with 3 printed copies of the Annual Repo11 2022 of the ·company for the year ended December 31, 2022).
  2. The Registrar, Company Registration Office, State Life Building No. 2, 4th Floor, North Wing, Wallace Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Engro Corporation Limited

8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC-3, Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi 75600, Pakistan.

TOO 92 (21) 35297501-10FOO 92 (21) 35810663

engro.com

+92-21-111-211-211

engro.com EngroCorp

Engro.Corporation engrocorporation

EngroCorpengro-corp

corp

about the

theme

table of

contents

While much around us has been in flux, our vision for Pakistan withstands. As a proud, home-grown conglomerate, we follow an inclusive business growth model whereby our businesses' successes are intertwined with developments in their surrounding communities.

As such, we remain committed to building a resilient, productive, and self-reliant Nation by seeking new avenues for growth, setting industry benchmarks, and encouraging those who come under our sphere of influence to unlock their true potential.

To ensure prosperity for Pakistan and its people, Engro Corporation has been investing in industries that are the need of the hour for nearly 6 decades. In doing so, we aim to lay the blueprints of a future of possibilities that we hope will enable growth for Pakistan.

company

company information key figures

our vision group structure core values

2022 at a glance

2022 snapshot board of directors notice of meeting sustainable impact

corporate governanace

chairman's & vice chairman's message president's message

awards & recognition 2022 director's report governance control framework

statement of compliance with listed companies (code of corporate governance) regulations, 2019

independent auditor's review report to the members of engro corporation limited

other information

02

categories of shareholding

98

03

pattern of shareholding

103

04

06

08

financial review

10

12

quarterly analysis

114

16

horizontal & vertical analysis

116

32

six years summary

124

46

statement of value addition & distribution

136

financial statement

54

independent auditor's report

142

56

(standalone)

financial statement (standalone)

148

58

independent auditor's report

200

62

(consolidated)

92

financial statement (consolidated)

206

94

proxy form

337

97

standard request form circulation

339

of annual audited accounts

company

information

board of directors

President & CEO

Mr. Hussain Dawood

Ms. Henna Inam

Mr. Khawaja Iqbal Hassan

Mr. Ghias Khan

Chairman

Independent Director &

Independent Director

Mr. Shahzada Dawood

Chairwoman, BPC

Ms. Dominique Russo

Company Secretary

Vice Chairman &

Mr. Abdul Samad Dawood

Independent Director

Ms. Shomaila Loan

Chairman, BIC

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ghias Khan

Mr. Muhammad

Ms. Sabrina Dawood

President & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

Abdul Aleem

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Mazhar Hasnani

Independent Director &

Mr. Rizwan Diwan

Chairman, BAC

Independent Director

key figures

bankers

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Al-Falah Limited

Bank Al-Habib Limited

Citi Bank N.A

Faysal Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

JS Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

United Bank Limited

02 enabling growth

shares registrar

FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited

8-F, Near Faran Hotel, Nursery, Block-6 PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi

registered office

8th Floor, The Harbour Front Building,

HC # 3, Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi-75600, Pakistan Tel: +92(21) 35297501 - 35297510, Fax:+92(21) 35810669 e-mail: info@engro.com, website: www.engro.com

auditors

A.F. Ferguson & Co Chartered Accountants

State Life Building No. 1-C, I.I. Chundrigar Road

Karachi-74000, Pakistan

Tel: +92(21) 32426682-6 /32426711-5

Fax +92(21) 32415007 / 32427938

engro corporation limited

2022

2021

Revenue

356,428

311,587

(Rs. in millions)

EBITDA

113,318

101,690

(Rs. in millions)

Earnings per Share

42.23

48.50

(Rupees)

Total Assets

749,416

644,321

(Rs. in millions)

Total Equity

240,584

242,800

(Rs. in millions)

Capital Expenditure

40,730

20,500

(Rs. in millions)

Cash Flow from Operations

76,720

48,574

(Rs. in millions)

Dividend Paid

37,042

28,785

(Rs. in millions)

Market Capitalization

150,961

156,958

(Rs. in millions)

annual report 2022

03

enabling growth

our

vision

To be the premier Pakistani enterprise with a global reach, passionately pursuing value creation for all stakeholders

