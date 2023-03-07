Engro : Transmission of Annual Report 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2022
03/07/2023 | 11:37pm EST
engrocorp
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
March 8, 2023
Dear Sir/Madam,
Transmission of the Annual Report 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2022.
We have to inform you that the Annual Report of the Engro Corporation Limited (the "Company" for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been transmitted through PUCARS and is also available on the Company's website which can be downloaded from the following link:
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders ofthe Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Engro Corporation Limited
Shomaila Loan
Company Secretary
Cc:
The Director (Enforcement), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad (with 3 printed copies of the Annual Repo11 2022 of the ·company for the year ended December 31, 2022).
The Registrar, Company Registration Office, State Life Building No. 2, 4th Floor, North Wing, Wallace Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
Engro Corporation Limited
8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC-3, Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi 75600, Pakistan.
TOO 92 (21) 35297501-10FOO 92 (21) 35810663
engro.com
+92-21-111-211-211
engro.com EngroCorp
Engro.Corporation engrocorporation
EngroCorpengro-corp
While much around us has been in flux, our vision for Pakistan withstands. As a proud, home-grown conglomerate, we follow an inclusive business growth model whereby our businesses' successes are intertwined with developments in their surrounding communities.
As such, we remain committed to building a resilient, productive, and self-reliant Nation by seeking new avenues for growth, setting industry benchmarks, and encouraging those who come under our sphere of influence to unlock their true potential.
To ensure prosperity for Pakistan and its people, Engro Corporation has been investing in industries that are the need of the hour for nearly 6 decades. In doing so, we aim to lay the blueprints of a future of possibilities that we hope will enable growth for Pakistan.
company
company information key figures
our vision group structure core values
2022 at a glance
2022 snapshot board of directors notice of meeting sustainable impact
