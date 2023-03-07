Engro : Transmission of Annual Report 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2022

While much around us has been in flux, our vision for Pakistan withstands. As a proud, home-grown conglomerate, we follow an inclusive business growth model whereby our businesses' successes are intertwined with developments in their surrounding communities.

As such, we remain committed to building a resilient, productive, and self-reliant Nation by seeking new avenues for growth, setting industry benchmarks, and encouraging those who come under our sphere of influence to unlock their true potential.

To ensure prosperity for Pakistan and its people, Engro Corporation has been investing in industries that are the need of the hour for nearly 6 decades. In doing so, we aim to lay the blueprints of a future of possibilities that we hope will enable growth for Pakistan.