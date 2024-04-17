EnGro Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company focused on manufacturing and selling building materials and specialty polymers. The Companyâs segments include Cement and building materials, Specialty polymer, Investments and Food and beverage. The Cement and building materials segment is focused on the manufacture and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete and other building materials. The Specialty polymer segment is focused on the manufacture and sale of thermosetting synthetic resin and plastic materials. The Investments segment is involved in trading of quoted & unquoted equity securities, debt securities and holding of investments in venture capital and investment funds and other unquoted investments. The Food and beverage segment includes operation of food and beverage outlets under franchise. Its subsidiaries include CemtecAsia (M) Sdn Bhd, Sancem Global Pte. Ltd., EnGro Global Resources Pte. Ltd., S3 Technologies Pte Ltd and others.

Sector Construction Materials