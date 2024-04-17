4/16/24, 6:29 PM
REPL::Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED
Security
ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED - SG1H26001476 - S44
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date &Time of Broadcast
16-Apr-2024 18:26:37
Status
Replacement
Corporate Action Reference
SG240412DVCAV17B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Joanna Lim
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
44
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Special
Financial Year End
31/12/2023
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.02
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Taxation
Special Tax-Exempt(1-tier) Dividend
Conditions
REPL CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION MANDATORY
4/16/24, 6:29 PM
REPL::Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
REPL::CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY
Replacement announcement to clarify that the Record Date is 23 May 2024 at 5.00
Additional Text
p.m.
The other contents of the announcement remain unchanged.
Event Dates
Record Date
23/05/2024
Ex Date
21/05/2024
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.02
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.02
Pay Date
31/05/2024
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Related Announcements
Related Announcements
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EnGro Corporation Limited published this content on 16 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 02:57:04 UTC.