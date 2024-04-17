4/16/24, 6:29 PM

REPL::Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED

Security

ENGRO CORPORATION LIMITED - SG1H26001476 - S44

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

16-Apr-2024 18:26:37

Status

Replacement

Corporate Action Reference

SG240412DVCAV17B

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Joanna Lim

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

44

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Special

Financial Year End

31/12/2023

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.02

Event Narrative

Narrative Type

Narrative Text

Taxation

Special Tax-Exempt(1-tier) Dividend

Conditions

Replacement announcement to clarify that the Record Date is 23 May 2024 at 5.00

Additional Text

p.m.

The other contents of the announcement remain unchanged.

Event Dates

Record Date

23/05/2024

Ex Date

21/05/2024

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.02

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.02

Pay Date

31/05/2024

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

