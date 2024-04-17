April 17, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that the Board of Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") has approved the appointment of Mr. Ali Rathore as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company with effect from April 26, 2024 for the remainder of the term which will expire on the date of next Board elections i.e. March 21, 2025.

The current CEO, Mr. Ahsan Zafar Syed, shall continue to perform his role till April 25, 2024 after which Mr. Ali Rathore will take charge as the new CEO of the Company.

You are requested to disseminate the above information to TREC Holders of the Exchange.

Best Regards,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED