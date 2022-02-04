Engro Fertilizers : Analyst Briefing

Mr. Muhammad Ghufran Feb 04, 2022

Deputy General Manager,

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (Guarantee) Limited,

Karachi.

Fax: (021) 3241 0825

Dear Sir,

Subject: Analysts briefing on business results of Engro Fertilizers Limited for 4th Quarter of 2021

Engro Fertilizers Limited will be holding analysts briefing on the company's business results for 4th Quarter of 2021 via videoconferencing as per the schedule given below:

Date: Thursday, 10th February 2022 Time: 16:00 hrs Venue: Virtual Zoom Meeting

Meeting Details: Join Zoom Meeting: https://engro.zoom.us/j/92101392960

Meeting ID: 921 0139 2960 Passcode: 206269 Phone: (021) 111-211-211

We appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to your members.

With best regards,

Imran Ahmed

Chief Financial Officer

P.S: All attendees are requested to login with their names and Institution name

Following are best practices for a Zoom Meeting that we encourage everyone to follow: