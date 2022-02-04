Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Fertilizers : Analyst Briefing

02/04/2022 | 05:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mr. Muhammad Ghufran

Feb 04, 2022

Deputy General Manager,

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (Guarantee) Limited,

Karachi.

Fax: (021) 3241 0825

Dear Sir,

Subject: Analysts briefing on business results of Engro Fertilizers Limited for 4th Quarter of 2021

Engro Fertilizers Limited will be holding analysts briefing on the company's business results for 4th Quarter of 2021 via videoconferencing as per the schedule given below:

Date:

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Time:

16:00 hrs

Venue:

Virtual Zoom Meeting

Meeting Details: Join Zoom Meeting: https://engro.zoom.us/j/92101392960

Meeting ID:

921 0139 2960

Passcode:

206269

Phone:

(021) 111-211-211

We appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to your members.

With best regards,

Imran Ahmed

Chief Financial Officer

P.S: All attendees are requested to login with their names and Institution name

Following are best practices for a Zoom Meeting that we encourage everyone to follow:

  • We would request you to dial in 10 Minutes in advance of the meeting
  • All participants are requested to join the meeting within the first 30 minutes only, after which the meeting room will be locked, and access will be denied.
  • Please make sure that while entering the meeting id, kindly enter your name and Institution name in the following format 'Full Name- Institution'. Only then you would be allowed to attend the meeting
  • Analysts are requested to stay on 'Mute' mode while the CFO is presenting
  • In case of any question or comment, Analyst is either requested to type in a question in the chat box or raise his/her hand which will appear on the participants list
  • The CFO will ask the analyst to comment once they have written their request on chat
  • In case of any query, please contact on 0330-2131325

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:55:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
01/31ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Board Meeting
PU
2021Engro Fertilizers wins the prestigious UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards for its c..
AQ
2021Engro Corporation Limited - Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
2021Engro Fertilizers recognized as the largest taxpayer in the fertilizer sector; Nadir Qu..
AQ
2021Engro Corporation Limited - Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
2021Engro Fertilizers Limited Announces the Resignation of Abdul Samad Dawood from the Boar..
CI
2021Engro Fertilizers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2021ENGRO : partners with Pakistan Pavilion to highlight the country's massive opportunities a..
AQ
2021ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED : and The Bank of Punjab join hands for Agriculture Financing to..
AQ
2021Engro Corporation 1H 2021 Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 721 M 721 M
Net income 2021 19 048 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2021 19 388 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,75x
Yield 2021 17,2%
Capitalization 112 B 634 M 634 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 362
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 83,63 PKR
Average target price 76,41 PKR
Spread / Average Target -8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadir Salar Qureshi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Imran Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Majid Latif General Manager-Technical
Muhammad Azhar Malik General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED9.91%634
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.20%25 631
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-5.55%21 163
THE MOSAIC COMPANY9.29%16 272
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.3.98%15 785
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.76%13 607