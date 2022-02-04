Engro Fertilizers : Analyst Briefing

|
Mr. Muhammad Ghufran
|
Feb 04, 2022
Deputy General Manager,
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (Guarantee) Limited,
Karachi.
Fax: (021) 3241 0825
Dear Sir,
Subject: Analysts briefing on business results of Engro Fertilizers Limited for 4th Quarter of 2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited will be holding analysts briefing on the company's business results for 4th Quarter of 2021 via videoconferencing as per the schedule given below:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, 10th February 2022
|
Time:
|
16:00 hrs
|
Venue:
|
Virtual Zoom Meeting
Meeting Details: Join Zoom Meeting: https://engro.zoom.us/j/92101392960
|
Meeting ID:
|
921 0139 2960
|
Passcode:
|
206269
|
Phone:
|
(021) 111-211-211
We appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to your members.
With best regards,
Imran Ahmed
Chief Financial Officer
P.S: All attendees are requested to login with their names and Institution name
Following are best practices for a Zoom Meeting that we encourage everyone to follow:
-
We would request you to dial in 10 Minutes in advance of the meeting
-
All participants are requested to join the meeting within the first 30 minutes only, after which the meeting room will be locked, and access will be denied.
-
Please make sure that while entering the meeting id, kindly enter your name and Institution name in the following format 'Full Name- Institution'. Only then you would be allowed to attend the meeting
-
Analysts are requested to stay on 'Mute' mode while the CFO is presenting
-
In case of any question or comment, Analyst is either requested to type in a question in the chat box or raise his/her hand which will appear on the participants list
-
The CFO will ask the analyst to comment once they have written their request on chat
-
In case of any query, please contact on 0330-2131325
Disclaimer
Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:55:26 UTC.