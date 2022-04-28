Engro Fertilizers : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

April 28, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This is to inform you that the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahsan Zafar Syed as Chief Executive Officer of Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") w.e.f. July 1, 2022 for the remainder of the term which will expire on March 21, 2025 (being the date of the next election of directors).

The retiring Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nadir Salar Qureshi, under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2017 shall continue to perform his duties until his successor is appointed.

The Board acknowledges the valuable contributions of Mr. Nadir Salar Qureshi for the Company during his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer and is pleased to inform that he will continue to remain with the Group to serve in another senior leadership position.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED