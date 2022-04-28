Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
95.02 PKR   -5.93%
04:25aENGRO FERTILIZERS : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
04/22Engro Corporation Announces Results of Q1 2022
AQ
04/19ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Fertilizers : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

04/28/2022 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 28, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This is to inform you that the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahsan Zafar Syed as Chief Executive Officer of Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") w.e.f. July 1, 2022 for the remainder of the term which will expire on March 21, 2025 (being the date of the next election of directors).

The retiring Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nadir Salar Qureshi, under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2017 shall continue to perform his duties until his successor is appointed.

The Board acknowledges the valuable contributions of Mr. Nadir Salar Qureshi for the Company during his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer and is pleased to inform that he will continue to remain with the Group to serve in another senior leadership position.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
04:25aENGRO FERTILIZERS : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
04/22Engro Corporation Announces Results of Q1 2022
AQ
04/19ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/12ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Analyst Briefing
PU
04/05ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Board Meeting Rescheduled
PU
04/04ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the fi..
PU
03/31ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Credit of Final Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
03/22ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Resolution passed at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company
PU
03/21ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Board Meeting other than financial Results
PU
03/14ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Notice under 159(4) of companies act 2017 - election of directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 146 B 789 M 789 M
Net income 2022 20 190 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2022 26 671 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 14,4%
Capitalization 127 B 684 M 684 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 382
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 95,02 PKR
Average target price 89,34 PKR
Spread / Average Target -5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadir Salar Qureshi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Imran Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Majid Latif General Manager-Technical
Asad Said Jafar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED24.88%684
THE MOSAIC COMPANY62.05%23 450
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-21.08%21 479
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-5.78%20 662
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.37.20%19 866
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.37%12 692