Engro Fertilizers : Board Meeting

July 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:30 am at Karachi to consider the financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the declaration of entitlement, if any.

As required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Company has declared the period from Tuesday, July 19, 2022 to Thursday, July 28, 2022 (both days inclusive), as the Closed Period. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED