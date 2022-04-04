Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Fertilizers : Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

04/04/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 4, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:30 am at Karachi to consider the financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the declaration of entitlement, if any.

As required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Company has declared the period from Tuesday, April 5, 2022 to Thursday, April 14, 2022 (both days inclusive), as the Closed Period. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
03:24aENGRO FERTILIZERS : Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the fi..
PU
03/31ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Credit of Final Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
03/22ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Resolution passed at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company
PU
03/21ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Board Meeting other than financial Results
PU
03/14ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Notice under 159(4) of companies act 2017 - election of directors
PU
03/14ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
02/28ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/28Engro Fertilizers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/28ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
02/24Engro Fertilizers highlights the role of Pakistan towards promoting regional food secur..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 802 M 802 M
Net income 2022 18 835 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 26 671 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,43x
Yield 2022 15,5%
Capitalization 121 B 658 M 658 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 382
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 90,58 PKR
Average target price 84,52 PKR
Spread / Average Target -6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadir Salar Qureshi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Imran Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Majid Latif General Manager-Technical
Asad Said Jafar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED19.04%658
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.17%25 633
THE MOSAIC COMPANY67.68%24 264
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY2.38%22 943
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.40.99%20 867
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA1.10%13 111