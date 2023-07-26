July 26, 2023

The General Manager

Listing Department

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: MEETING IN PROGRESS (BOARD MEETING FOR THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023)

Dear Sir,

Please refer to our Letter dated July 14, 2023, informing the Exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited is being held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to approve the Financial Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and consider declaration of any entitlement, if any.

In this regard, we would like to inform you that the Meeting is still in progress.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.