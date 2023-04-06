Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Engro Fertilizers Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
85.20 PKR   -0.26%
03:54aEngro Fertilizers : Credit of Final Dividend Warrants
PU
04/04Engro Fertilizers : Board Meeting Rescheduled
PU
03/31Engro Fertilizers : Extracts of Minutes of Annual General Meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

Engro Fertilizers : Credit of Final Dividend Warrants

04/06/2023 | 03:54am EDT
April 06, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Credit of Final Cash Dividend

We are pleased to inform you that the Final Cash Dividend @ Rs. 5.00/- per share i.e. 50% for the year ended December 31, 2022, has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on April 05, 2023, to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24 digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2017, the Company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and / or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.

Please circulate this information amongst your members.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Fertilizers Limited

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 07:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 169 B 586 M 586 M
Net income 2023 22 550 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,80x
Yield 2023 20,1%
Capitalization 114 B 395 M 395 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 85,20 PKR
Average target price 89,76 PKR
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadir Salar Qureshi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farooq Barkat Ali Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Majid Latif General Manager-Technical
Asad Said Jafar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED10.81%395
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-2.03%17 557
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.22%16 626
THE MOSAIC COMPANY5.52%15 542
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-14.13%14 281
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.81%11 158
