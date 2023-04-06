Engro Fertilizers : Credit of Final Dividend Warrants

April 06, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Credit of Final Cash Dividend

We are pleased to inform you that the Final Cash Dividend @ Rs. 5.00/- per share i.e. 50% for the year ended December 31, 2022, has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on April 05, 2023, to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24 digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2017, the Company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and / or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.

Please circulate this information amongst your members.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Fertilizers Limited