May 13, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Credit of First Interim Cash Dividend

Dear Sir/Madam,

We are pleased to inform you that the First Interim Cash Dividend @ Rs. 8.00/- per share i.e. 80% for the year ending December 31, 2024, has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on May 10, 2024. The said dividend has been credited in the bank accounts of those shareholders who have provided e- mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers.

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2017, the Company has withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not provided their IBAN numbers and / or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.

You may please inform TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Copied to:

Director/HOD, Listed Companies Department

Supervision Division, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad