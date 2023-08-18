August 18, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject:
Credit of Second Interim Cash Dividend
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Second Interim Cash Dividend @ Rs. 3.00/- per share i.e. 30% for the year ending December 31, 2023, has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on August 17, 2023, to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2017, the Company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and /or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.
Please circulate this information amongst your members.
Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
Engro Fertilizers Limited
