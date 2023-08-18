August 18, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Credit of Second Interim Cash Dividend

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Second Interim Cash Dividend @ Rs. 3.00/- per share i.e. 30% for the year ending December 31, 2023, has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on August 17, 2023, to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2017, the Company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and /or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.

Please circulate this information amongst your members.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Fertilizers Limited