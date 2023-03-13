Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
89.52 PKR   +1.90%
12:36aEngro Fertilizers : Disclosure of Material Information
PU
03/07Engro Fertilizers : Publication of AGM Notice in Newspaper
PU
03/06Engro Fertilizers : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Fertilizers : Disclosure of Material Information

03/13/2023 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 13, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:

Disclosure of Material Information

This is with reference to our letter dated March 6, 2023.

In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

The Base Plant of Engro Fertilizers Limited resumed commercial operations on March 10, 2023 at 05:15 P.M.

You are requested to disseminate the above information to the members/TREC Holders of the Exchange.

Sincerely Yours,

Cc:

  1. The Director (Enforcement),
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
    NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
  2. The Director/Head of Department,
    Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

DISCLOSURE FORM

IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 AND 131 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Karachi, March 13, 2023

Name of Company:

Engro Fertilizers Limited

Date of Report:

March 13, 2023

Address of Registered Office:

7th and 8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3, Marine Drive,

Block 4, Clifton, Karachi

Contact Information:

Mr. Sunaib Barkat, ACA

Company Secretary

Engro Fertilizers Limited

Disclosure of inside information by listed company in terms of section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.

The Base Plant of Engro Fertilizers Limited resumed commercial operations on March 10, 2023 at 05:15 P.M.

DATED: March 13, 2023

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 04:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 150 B 535 M 535 M
Net income 2022 13 579 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,92x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 120 B 426 M 426 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 382
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 89,52 PKR
Average target price 89,76 PKR
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadir Salar Qureshi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farooq Barkat Ali Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Majid Latif General Manager-Technical
Asad Said Jafar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED16.43%426
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD3.09%18 355
THE MOSAIC COMPANY11.88%16 515
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.08%16 408
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-7.90%15 362
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA10.50%11 440