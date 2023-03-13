Engro Fertilizers : Disclosure of Material Information
March 13, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject:
Disclosure of Material Information
This is with reference to our letter dated March 6, 2023.
In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:
The Base Plant of Engro Fertilizers Limited resumed commercial operations on March 10, 2023 at 05:15 P.M.
You are requested to disseminate the above information to the members/TREC Holders of the Exchange.
Sincerely Yours,
Cc:
The Director (Enforcement),
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
The Director/Head of Department,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
Disclaimer
Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 04:35:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
