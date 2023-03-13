Engro Fertilizers : Disclosure of Material Information

March 13, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

This is with reference to our letter dated March 6, 2023.

In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

The Base Plant of Engro Fertilizers Limited resumed commercial operations on March 10, 2023 at 05:15 P.M.

You are requested to disseminate the above information to the members/TREC Holders of the Exchange.

Sincerely Yours,

Cc: