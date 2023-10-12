The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

October 12, 2023

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited ("the Company") in their meeting held on October 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Karachi, reviewed and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND

An interim Cash Dividend for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 at Rs. 6.00 per share i.e. 60%. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs. 6.50 per share i.e. 65%.

BONUS SHARES NIL RIGHT SHARES

NIL ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT / CORPORATE ACTION

NIL ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

The quarterly financial results are attached as Annexure "A" & "B".

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

BOOK CLOSURE DATES

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, October 26, 2023 to Friday, October 27, 2023 (both days inclusive). The transfers received in order at the office of the Company's share registrar, M/s. FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, near hotel Faran, Block 6, PECHS, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi PABX Nos. (92-21)34380101-5 and email info.shares@famco.com.pkby the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 will be treated in time for the purposes of payment of an interim cash dividend to the transferees.