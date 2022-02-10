Engro Fertilizers : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

February 10, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited ("the Company") in their meeting held on February 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Karachi recommended the following:

CASH DIVIDEND

A final Cash Dividend for the year ended at Rs. 5.00 per share i.e. 50%. This is in addition to Interim Dividends already paid at Rs. 11.50 per share i.e. 115%. BONUS SHARES NIL RIGHT SHARES NIL ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT / CORPORATE ACTION NIL ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

The financial results are attached as Annexure "A" & "B".

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Karachi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on March 15, 2022.