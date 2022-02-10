Log in
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange - 02/09
84.84 PKR   +0.39%
03:30aENGRO FERTILIZERS : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/04ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Analyst Briefing
PU
01/31ENGRO FERTILIZERS : Board Meeting
PU
Engro Fertilizers : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

02/10/2022 | 03:30am EST
The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

February 10, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited ("the Company") in their meeting held on February 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Karachi recommended the following:

  1. CASH DIVIDEND
    A final Cash Dividend for the year ended at Rs. 5.00 per share i.e. 50%. This is in addition to Interim Dividends already paid at Rs. 11.50 per share i.e. 115%.
  2. BONUS SHARES NIL
  3. RIGHT SHARES NIL
  4. ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT / CORPORATE ACTION NIL
  5. ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION
    The financial results are attached as Annexure "A" & "B".

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Karachi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on March 15, 2022.

BOOK CLOSURE DATES

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, March 16, 2022 to Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (both days inclusive). The transfers received in order at the office of the Company's share registrar, M/s. FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, near Hotel Faran, Block 6, PECHS, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi PABX Nos. (92-21)34380101-5 and email info.shares@famco.com.pk by the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 will be treated to have been in time for the purposes of payment of final dividend to the transferees and to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting and shall also be made available on our website www.engrofertilizers.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Engro Fertilizers Limited

Cc:

The Director (Enforcement)

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:29:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
2021Engro Fertilizers wins the prestigious UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards for its c..
AQ
2021Engro Corporation Limited - Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
2021Engro Fertilizers recognized as the largest taxpayer in the fertilizer sector; Nadir Qu..
AQ
2021Engro Corporation Limited - Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
2021Engro Fertilizers Limited Announces the Resignation of Abdul Samad Dawood from the Boar..
CI
2021Engro Fertilizers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2021ENGRO : partners with Pakistan Pavilion to highlight the country's massive opportunities a..
AQ
Financials
Sales 2021 125 B 717 M 717 M
Net income 2021 19 048 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 19 388 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
Yield 2021 17,0%
Capitalization 113 B 650 M 650 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 362
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Engro Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 84,84 PKR
Average target price 77,36 PKR
Spread / Average Target -8,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadir Salar Qureshi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Imran Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Majid Latif General Manager-Technical
Muhammad Azhar Malik General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED11.50%650
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.52%25 404
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.23%20 960
THE MOSAIC COMPANY14.35%17 026
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.3.19%15 706
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.49%12 510