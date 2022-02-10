Engro Fertilizers : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
February 10, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited ("the Company") in their meeting held on February 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Karachi recommended the following:
CASH DIVIDEND
A final Cash Dividend for the year ended at Rs. 5.00 per share i.e. 50%. This is in addition to Interim Dividends already paid at Rs. 11.50 per share i.e. 115%.
BONUS SHARESNIL
RIGHT SHARESNIL
ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT / CORPORATE ACTIONNIL
ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION
The financial results are attached as Annexure "A" & "B".
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Karachi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on March 15, 2022.
BOOK CLOSURE DATES
The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, March 16, 2022 to Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (both days inclusive). The transfers received in order at the office of the Company's share registrar, M/s. FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, near Hotel Faran, Block 6, PECHS, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi PABX Nos. (92-21)34380101-5 and email info.shares@famco.com.pk by the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 will be treated to have been in time for the purposes of payment of final dividend to the transferees and to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.
The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting and shall also be made available on our website www.engrofertilizers.com.
