Engro Fertilizers : Material Information

This is with reference to our letters dated September 23, 2022 and November 28, 2022.
In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:
As previously disclosed, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations of the Base Plant, Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") undertook various maintenance, debottlenecking, balancing, modernization, and replacement activities. Following that the Company has been testing plant performance and based on assessment we are pleased to disclose that the Base Plant is now capable of producing urea up to 950,000 tons per annum.
You are requested to disseminate the above information to the members/TREC Holders of the Exchange.
Sincerely Yours,
Cc:
The Director (Enforcement),
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
The Director/Head of Department,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
DISCLOSURE FORM
IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 AND 131 OF THE
SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Karachi, December 29, 2022
Name of Company:
Engro Fertilizers Limited
Date of Report:
December 29, 2022
Address of Registered Office:
7th and 8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3, Marine Drive,
Block 4, Clifton, Karachi
Contact Information:
Mr. Sunaib Barkat, ACA
Company Secretary
Engro Fertilizers Limited
Disclosure of inside information by listed company in terms of section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.
As previously disclosed, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations of the Base Plant, Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") undertook various maintenance, debottlenecking, balancing, modernization, and replacement activities. Following that the Company has been testing plant performance and based on assessment we are pleased to disclose that the Base Plant is now capable of producing urea up to 950,000 tons per annum.
Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 04:22:06 UTC.