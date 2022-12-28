Engro Fertilizers : Material Information

December 29, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information ('Disclosure')

This is with reference to our letters dated September 23, 2022 and November 28, 2022.

In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

As previously disclosed, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations of the Base Plant, Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") undertook various maintenance, debottlenecking, balancing, modernization, and replacement activities. Following that the Company has been testing plant performance and based on assessment we are pleased to disclose that the Base Plant is now capable of producing urea up to 950,000 tons per annum.

You are requested to disseminate the above information to the members/TREC Holders of the Exchange.

Sincerely Yours,

Cc: