  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
74.91 PKR   -1.85%
12/28Engro Fertilizers : Material Information
PU
12/08Engro Fertilizers : Disclosure of Material Information
PU
12/07Engro Fertilizers : Disclosure of Material Information
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Fertilizers : Material Information

12/28/2022 | 11:23pm EST
December 29, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:

Disclosure of Material Information ('Disclosure')

This is with reference to our letters dated September 23, 2022 and November 28, 2022.

In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

As previously disclosed, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations of the Base Plant, Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") undertook various maintenance, debottlenecking, balancing, modernization, and replacement activities. Following that the Company has been testing plant performance and based on assessment we are pleased to disclose that the Base Plant is now capable of producing urea up to 950,000 tons per annum.

You are requested to disseminate the above information to the members/TREC Holders of the Exchange.

Sincerely Yours,

Cc:

  1. The Director (Enforcement),
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
    NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
  2. The Director/Head of Department,
    Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

DISCLOSURE FORM

IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 AND 131 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Karachi, December 29, 2022

Name of Company:

Engro Fertilizers Limited

Date of Report:

December 29, 2022

Address of Registered Office:

7th and 8th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3, Marine Drive,

Block 4, Clifton, Karachi

Contact Information:

Mr. Sunaib Barkat, ACA

Company Secretary

Engro Fertilizers Limited

Disclosure of inside information by listed company in terms of section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.

As previously disclosed, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations of the Base Plant, Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") undertook various maintenance, debottlenecking, balancing, modernization, and replacement activities. Following that the Company has been testing plant performance and based on assessment we are pleased to disclose that the Base Plant is now capable of producing urea up to 950,000 tons per annum.

DATED: December 29, 2022

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 04:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
