This is with reference to our letter dated March 22, 2024 and in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:
Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") is pleased to inform that the Company has successfully carried out scheduled maintenance activity, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations, of the EnVen Plant (Plant-II) of the Company.
The EnVen Plant has resumed commercial operations on June 18, 2024 at 08:30 pm.
You are requested to disseminate the above information to TREC Holders of the Exchange.
Sincerely Yours,
For and on behalf of
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Copied to:
Director / HoD
Listed Companies Department, Supervision Division
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area
Islamabad
DISCLOSURE FORM
IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 AND 131 OF THE
SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Karachi - June 20, 2024
Name of Company:
Engro Fertilizers Limited
Date of Report:
June 20, 2024
Address of Registered Office:
6th Floor, The Harbor Front Building, HC # 3, Marine Drive,
Block 4, Clifton, Karachi
Contact Information:
Mr. Sunaib Barkat, ACA
Company Secretary
Engro Fertilizers Limited
Disclosure of inside information by listed company in terms of section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.
DATED: June 20, 2024
