June 20, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

This is with reference to our letter dated March 22, 2024 and in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") is pleased to inform that the Company has successfully carried out scheduled maintenance activity, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations, of the EnVen Plant (Plant-II) of the Company.

The EnVen Plant has resumed commercial operations on June 18, 2024 at 08:30 pm.

You are requested to disseminate the above information to TREC Holders of the Exchange.

Sincerely Yours,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Copied to:

Director / HoD

Listed Companies Department, Supervision Division

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad