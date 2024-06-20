June 20, 2024

This is with reference to our letter dated March 22, 2024 and in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") is pleased to inform that the Company has successfully carried out scheduled maintenance activity, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable safe operations, of the EnVen Plant (Plant-II) of the Company.

The EnVen Plant has resumed commercial operations on June 18, 2024 at 08:30 pm.

Disclosure of inside information by listed company in terms of section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.

