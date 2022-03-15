Engro Fertilizers : NOTICE UNDER 159(4) OF COMPANIES ACT 2017 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
March 15, 2022
Subject:
Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017
Election of Directors
We enclose the Notice under section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 that has been published today i.e., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the Business Recorder (English Newspaper) and the Nawa-i-Waqt (Urdu Newspaper).
Kindly share this information the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017
Pursuant to Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017, Members are hereby notiﬁed that the following persons have ﬁled with the Company notice of their intention to oﬀer themselves for election as Directors of the Company at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL), National Stadium Road, Opp. Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi - 74800 at which meeting seven (7) Directors are to be elected:
Mr. Ghias Khan
Mr. Javed Akbar
Mr. Khawaja Bilal Hussain
Mr. Ismail Mahmud
Dr. Shamshad Akhtar
Mr. Asad Said Jafar
Mr. Asim Murtaza Khan
As the number of persons who have oﬀered themselves for election is not more than the number of Directors ﬁxed by the Board of Directors under Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017, the above-named candidates shall be deemed to have been elected at the said Annual General Meeting.
