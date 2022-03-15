Engro Fertilizers : NOTICE UNDER 159(4) OF COMPANIES ACT 2017 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

March 15, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 Election of Directors

Dear Sir/Madam,

We enclose the Notice under section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 that has been published today i.e., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the Business Recorder (English Newspaper) and the Nawa-i-Waqt (Urdu Newspaper).

Kindly share this information the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Cc: Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad