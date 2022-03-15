Log in
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
  Report
Engro Fertilizers : NOTICE UNDER 159(4) OF COMPANIES ACT 2017 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

03/15/2022 | 04:50am GMT
March 15, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject:

Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017

Election of Directors

Dear Sir/Madam,

We enclose the Notice under section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 that has been published today i.e., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the Business Recorder (English Newspaper) and the Nawa-i-Waqt (Urdu Newspaper).

Kindly share this information the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Cc: Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017

Pursuant to Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017, Members are hereby notiﬁed that the following persons have ﬁled with the Company notice of their intention to oﬀer themselves for election as Directors of the Company at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL), National Stadium Road, Opp. Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi - 74800 at which meeting seven (7) Directors are to be elected:

  1. Mr. Ghias Khan
  2. Mr. Javed Akbar
  3. Mr. Khawaja Bilal Hussain
  4. Mr. Ismail Mahmud
  5. Dr. Shamshad Akhtar
  6. Mr. Asad Said Jafar
  7. Mr. Asim Murtaza Khan

As the number of persons who have oﬀered themselves for election is not more than the number of Directors ﬁxed by the Board of Directors under Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017, the above-named candidates shall be deemed to have been elected at the said Annual General Meeting.

Karachi

SUNAIB BARKAT, ACA

March 15, 2022

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
