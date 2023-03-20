Engro Fertilizers : PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT AND PROVISION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING FOR AGM
March 20, 2023
The General Manager
Listing Department
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject:PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT AND PROVISION OF ELECTRONIC
VOTING
We refer to the notice of Annual General Meeting of Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") posted on March 6, 2023.
Please find enclosed a copy of the ballot paper, as required under Regulation 8 of the Companies (Postal) Ballot Regulations, 2018, published today nationwide in two newspapers, namely "Business Recorder" (English) and "Nawa-i-Waqt" (Urdu) for information of the shareholders.
Further, in compliance with Regulation 4 of the Companies (Postal) Ballot Regulations, 2018, the electronic voting facility will be available to eligible members of the Company in line with applicable law.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
For and on behalf of
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Encls: as above.
Director/HOD,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,
Blue Area, Islamabad
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Registered Oﬃce Address: 7th & 8th Floor, The Harbour Front
Ballot paper for voting through post for poll to be held at the Annual General Meeting of Engro Fertilizers Limited being held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) situated at National Stadium Road, Opp. Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi 74800.
Contact Details of Chairman, where ballot paper may be sent:
Business Address: The Chairman, Engro Fertilizers Limited, 7th & 8th Floor, The Harbour
Front Building, HC-3 Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi, Attention: Company Secretary
Designated email address: agm.efert@engro.com
Name of shareholder/joint shareholders
Registered address of shareholder(s)
Number of shares held
Folio number
CNIC number (copy to be attached)
Additional information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Special Resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below:
S.
Nature and Description
I/We assent
I/We dissent to
to the Special
the Special
No.
of Special Resolution
Resolution
Resolution
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
1.
RESOLVED THAT Article 79 of the Articles of
Association of the Engro Fertilizers Limited (the
"Company") be and is hereby amended to
read as follows:
"79. The quorum for meetings of the Board of
Directors shall be required by Section 176(1) of
the Companies Act, 2017. Save as otherwise
expressly provided in the Act, every question at
meetings of the Board shall be determined by a
majority of votes of the directors present in
person or through video-link, each director
having one vote. In case of an equality of votes
or tie, the Chairman shall have a casting vote in
addition to his original vote as a director."
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Article 82 of the
Articles of Association of the Company be and
is hereby amended to read as follows:
"82. A resolution in writing approved by majority
of the directors or the committee of directors for
the time being entitled to receive notice of a
meeting of the directors or committee of
directors shall be as valid and eﬀectual as if it
had been passed at the meeting of the directors
or the committee of directors duly convened
and held."
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief
Executive Oﬃcer and/or Company Secretary of
the Company be and is hereby authorized to,
singly, do all acts, deeds, and things, take any
and all necessary steps, to fulﬁl the legal,
corporate and procedural formalities and/ﬁle all
necessary documents/returns as
deemed
necessary on this behalf and the matters
ancillary thereto to fully achieve the object of the
aforesaid resolution."
Signature of shareholder (s) Place:
Date:
NOTES:
1. Duly ﬁlled postal ballot should be sent to Chairman at above-mentioned postal or email address.
2. Copy of CNIC should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
3. Postal ballot forms should reach Chairman of the meeting on or before Monday, March 27, 2023. Any postal ballot received after this date will not be considered for voting.
4. Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC.
5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
