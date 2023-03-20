Advanced search
    EFERT   PK0099701010

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(EFERT)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
89.80 PKR   -1.13%
12:47aEngro Fertilizers : Publication of postal ballot and provision of electronic voting for agm
PU
03/13Engro Fertilizers : Disclosure of Material Information
PU
03/07Engro Fertilizers : Publication of AGM Notice in Newspaper
PU
Engro Fertilizers : PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT AND PROVISION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING FOR AGM

03/20/2023
March 20, 2023

The General Manager

Listing Department

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT AND PROVISION OF ELECTRONIC

VOTING

We refer to the notice of Annual General Meeting of Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") posted on March 6, 2023.

Please find enclosed a copy of the ballot paper, as required under Regulation 8 of the Companies (Postal) Ballot Regulations, 2018, published today nationwide in two newspapers, namely "Business Recorder" (English) and "Nawa-i-Waqt" (Urdu) for information of the shareholders.

Further, in compliance with Regulation 4 of the Companies (Postal) Ballot Regulations, 2018, the electronic voting facility will be available to eligible members of the Company in line with applicable law.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Encls: as above.

  1. Director/HOD,
    Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,
    Blue Area, Islamabad

32cm x 4Column

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Registered Oﬃce Address: 7th & 8th Floor, The Harbour Front

Building, HC-3 Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi

Contact: +9221-111-211-211

Website: www.engrofertilizers.com

Ballot paper for voting through post for poll to be held at the Annual General Meeting of Engro Fertilizers Limited being held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) situated at National Stadium Road, Opp. Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi 74800.

Contact Details of Chairman, where ballot paper may be sent:

Business Address: The Chairman, Engro Fertilizers Limited, 7th & 8th Floor, The Harbour

Front Building, HC-3 Marine Drive, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi, Attention: Company Secretary

Designated email address: agm.efert@engro.com

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered address of shareholder(s)

Number of shares held

Folio number

CNIC number (copy to be attached)

Additional information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Special Resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below:

S.

Nature and Description

I/We assent

I/We dissent to

to the Special

the Special

No.

of Special Resolution

Resolution

Resolution

(FOR)

(AGAINST)

1.

RESOLVED THAT Article 79 of the Articles of

Association of the Engro Fertilizers Limited (the

"Company") be and is hereby amended to

read as follows:

"79. The quorum for meetings of the Board of

Directors shall be required by Section 176(1) of

the Companies Act, 2017. Save as otherwise

expressly provided in the Act, every question at

meetings of the Board shall be determined by a

majority of votes of the directors present in

person or through video-link, each director

having one vote. In case of an equality of votes

or tie, the Chairman shall have a casting vote in

addition to his original vote as a director."

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Article 82 of the

Articles of Association of the Company be and

is hereby amended to read as follows:

"82. A resolution in writing approved by majority

of the directors or the committee of directors for

the time being entitled to receive notice of a

meeting of the directors or committee of

directors shall be as valid and eﬀectual as if it

had been passed at the meeting of the directors

or the committee of directors duly convened

and held."

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief

Executive Oﬃcer and/or Company Secretary of

the Company be and is hereby authorized to,

singly, do all acts, deeds, and things, take any

and all necessary steps, to fulﬁl the legal,

corporate and procedural formalities and/ﬁle all

necessary documents/returns as

deemed

necessary on this behalf and the matters

ancillary thereto to fully achieve the object of the

aforesaid resolution."

Signature of shareholder (s) Place:

Date:

NOTES:

1. Duly ﬁlled postal ballot should be sent to Chairman at above-mentioned postal or email address.

2. Copy of CNIC should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.

3. Postal ballot forms should reach Chairman of the meeting on or before Monday, March 27, 2023. Any postal ballot received after this date will not be considered for voting.

4. Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC.

5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.

27cm x 4Column

.1

Disclaimer

Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 04:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
