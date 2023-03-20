Engro Fertilizers : PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT AND PROVISION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING FOR AGM

March 20, 2023

The General Manager

Listing Department

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT AND PROVISION OF ELECTRONIC

VOTING

We refer to the notice of Annual General Meeting of Engro Fertilizers Limited (the "Company") posted on March 6, 2023.

Please find enclosed a copy of the ballot paper, as required under Regulation 8 of the Companies (Postal) Ballot Regulations, 2018, published today nationwide in two newspapers, namely "Business Recorder" (English) and "Nawa-i-Waqt" (Urdu) for information of the shareholders.

Further, in compliance with Regulation 4 of the Companies (Postal) Ballot Regulations, 2018, the electronic voting facility will be available to eligible members of the Company in line with applicable law.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Encls: as above.