September 25, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange")
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir / Madam,
Subject: Resignation of Director
This is to inform you that Mr. Khawaja Bilal Hussain has resigned from the Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited with effect from September 24, 2023.
The casual vacancy arising from the above resignation will be filled by the Board of Directors in due course of time.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
For and on behalf of
ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED
- Director / HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building
63 Jinnah Avenue Blue Area Islamabad
Disclaimer
Engro Fertilizers Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 04:24:04 UTC.