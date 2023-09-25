September 25, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange")

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Resignation of Director

This is to inform you that Mr. Khawaja Bilal Hussain has resigned from the Board of Directors of Engro Fertilizers Limited with effect from September 24, 2023.

The casual vacancy arising from the above resignation will be filled by the Board of Directors in due course of time.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of

ENGRO FERTILIZERS LIMITED