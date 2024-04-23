Analyst Briefing - Q1 2024
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
Important Disclaimer
THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES OR ANY INVESTMENT
This presentation has been prepared by Engro Polymers and Chemicals Limited ("EPCL") solely for information purposes. No representation or warranty express or implied is made thereto, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, sufficiency, completeness or correctness of the information or any opinion contained herein, or any opinion rendered thereto. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and will not be updated to reflect any developments that may occur after the date of the presentation. Neither EPCL nor any of its respective subsidiaries, affiliates, officials, advisors, associates, employees or any person working for, under or on behalf, shall have any responsibility and/or liability of any nature whatsoever (in contract or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum or an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation to any securities. This presentation shall not at all be intended to provide any disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to this presentation or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.
The presentation may contain statements that reflect EPCL's own beliefs and expectations about the future. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, which are beyond EPCL's control. Such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. EPCL does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation and it does not make any representation, warranty (whether express or implied) or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved. In addition, past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results.
Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external data sources that EPCL believes to its knowledge, information and belief to be reliable, but EPCL has not verified such data with independent sources and there can be no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of the included data. Accordingly, EPCL makes no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of that data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.
You agree to keep the contents of this presentation strictly confidential. All or any part of this presentation may not be taken away, reproduced, copied, redistributed, retransmitted or disclosed in any manner or form and for any purpose whatsoever.
By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing limitations.
2
Agenda
1
2
3
4
5
Key Highlights
Key Drivers
Business Updates
Looking Forward
Q&A
www.engro.com
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
Key Highlights
www.engro.com
Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
Key Highlights
Financial
Highlights
Scale
Revenue
Profitability
LPS
Exports
PKR 17 Bn
PKR (0.9) Bn
PKR (1.2)
$M 2.1
8% vs LY
176% vs LY
vs. 193 vs LY
vs. 65% LY
Market
Total
Tax
Total
Capitalization
Employees
Contribution
Assets
PKR 41 Bn
707
PKR 2.8 Bn
PKR 89 Bn
5
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
Key Drivers
Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
Key Drivers
International PVC Prices
Highlights
1,100
936
891
800
(USD / MT)
▪ The global PVC market remained under pressure on account of oversupply, geo-
political turmoil and high volatility in international energy prices.
- The prolonged winter season further dampened demand especially in mainland
768
797
China, where construction activity remained lackluster and downstream demand
remained weak during Lunar New Year holidays.
- Export volumes from China remain above three-year average, with India being the major market for Chinese PVC.
500
▪
During the quarter, logistics and raw material costs were two major factors
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul
Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
impacting the market.
2023
2024
Core Delta
Highlights
600
(USD / MT)
▪ During the quarter, ethylene prices were volatile due to instability in the global oil
and gas prices along with supply tightness.
510
400
394
▪
Bullish sentiment prevailed since mid-January with Ethylene prices rising from $
875 / MT to $1,050 / MT in the quarter.
316
279
▪ In Asia, spot supply from regional producers remained tight and deep-sea cargoes
200
from the United States and the Middle East were limited given the ongoing logistical
issues in the Panama Canal and the Red Sea.
-
▪
Operating rates of steam crackers also remained low during the quarter.
Jan
Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct
Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
2023
2024
7
Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
Key Drivers
Gas Cost
(PKR / MMBtu)
3,728
3,303
3,251
3,078
2,878
2,636
1,873
2,434
1,851
2,200
1,200
1,200
1,200
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug
Sep Oct
Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
2023
2024
Industrial
Captive
Highlights
- Gas availability at competitive prices remains a key challenge for the Company.
- Gas rates fluctuated throughout the quarter. During the quarter we received gas at 40% RLNG nomination.
- Captive gas prices increased to PKR 2,750 / MMBtu whereas industrial gas rates slightly decreased from PKR 2,200 to 2,150 / MMBtu in Mar 2024
8
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
Business Updates
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
Segment Wise Performance
PKR Mn
Q1 2024
Revenue
Chlor-Alkali,
3,296
PVC, 13,226
Others, 50
PAT
Chlor-Alkali,
508
PVC, -1,410
Others, 1
Q1 2023
Revenue
Chlor-Alkali,
2,170
PVC, 15,778
Others, 31
PAT
PVC, 995
Chlor-Alkali,
177
Others, 11
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 05:59:01 UTC.