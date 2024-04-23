Analyst Briefing - Q1 2024

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Key Highlights

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited

Key Highlights

Financial

Highlights

Scale

Revenue

Profitability

LPS

Exports

PKR 17 Bn

PKR (0.9) Bn

PKR (1.2)

$M 2.1

8% vs LY

176% vs LY

vs. 193 vs LY

vs. 65% LY

Market

Total

Tax

Total

Capitalization

Employees

Contribution

Assets

PKR 41 Bn

707

PKR 2.8 Bn

PKR 89 Bn

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Key Drivers

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited

Key Drivers

International PVC Prices

Highlights

1,100

936

891

800

(USD / MT)

The global PVC market remained under pressure on account of oversupply, geo-

political turmoil and high volatility in international energy prices.

  • The prolonged winter season further dampened demand especially in mainland

768

797

China, where construction activity remained lackluster and downstream demand

remained weak during Lunar New Year holidays.

  • Export volumes from China remain above three-year average, with India being the major market for Chinese PVC.

500

During the quarter, logistics and raw material costs were two major factors

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar

impacting the market.

2023

2024

Core Delta

Highlights

600

(USD / MT)

During the quarter, ethylene prices were volatile due to instability in the global oil

and gas prices along with supply tightness.

510

400

394

Bullish sentiment prevailed since mid-January with Ethylene prices rising from $

875 / MT to $1,050 / MT in the quarter.

316

279

In Asia, spot supply from regional producers remained tight and deep-sea cargoes

200

from the United States and the Middle East were limited given the ongoing logistical

issues in the Panama Canal and the Red Sea.

-

Operating rates of steam crackers also remained low during the quarter.

Jan

Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct

Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar

2023

2024

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited

Key Drivers

Gas Cost

(PKR / MMBtu)

3,728

3,303

3,251

3,078

2,878

2,636

1,873

2,434

1,851

2,200

1,200

1,200

1,200

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug

Sep Oct

Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar

2023

2024

Industrial

Captive

Highlights

  • Gas availability at competitive prices remains a key challenge for the Company.
  • Gas rates fluctuated throughout the quarter. During the quarter we received gas at 40% RLNG nomination.
  • Captive gas prices increased to PKR 2,750 / MMBtu whereas industrial gas rates slightly decreased from PKR 2,200 to 2,150 / MMBtu in Mar 2024

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Business Updates

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Segment Wise Performance

PKR Mn

Q1 2024

Revenue

Chlor-Alkali,

3,296

PVC, 13,226

Others, 50

PAT

Chlor-Alkali,

508

PVC, -1,410

Others, 1

Q1 2023

Revenue

Chlor-Alkali,

2,170

PVC, 15,778

Others, 31

PAT

PVC, 995

Chlor-Alkali,

177

Others, 11

