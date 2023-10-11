October 11th, 2023

General Manager Operations,

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Karachi.

Fax: (021) - 32462640

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Analyst Briefing - Q3 2023

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited is holding an analyst briefing to discuss the financial results for the period ended 30th September 2023. In this regard, we'd like to invite Security Analysts / Research Analysts, Members of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and Bankers. The details of the meeting are given below:

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM

Venue: Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) / video link facility

To participate in cloud-based briefing, please follow the link:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://engro.zoom.us/j/93302471437

Meeting ID: 933 0247 1437

Passcode: 339779

Before joining you will be requested to mention your name. Please note that interested participants must mention the name of their organization along with their names so that we could admit you to the briefing. We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to members of the exchange.

Regards,

Manager Finance & Business Planning