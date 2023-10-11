October 11th, 2023
General Manager Operations,
The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Karachi.
Fax: (021) - 32462640
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Analyst Briefing - Q3 2023
Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited is holding an analyst briefing to discuss the financial results for the period ended 30th September 2023. In this regard, we'd like to invite Security Analysts / Research Analysts, Members of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and Bankers. The details of the meeting are given below:
Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM
Venue: Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) / video link facility
To participate in cloud-based briefing, please follow the link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://engro.zoom.us/j/93302471437
Meeting ID: 933 0247 1437
Passcode: 339779
Before joining you will be requested to mention your name. Please note that interested participants must mention the name of their organization along with their names so that we could admit you to the briefing. We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to members of the exchange.
Regards,
Manager Finance & Business Planning
