Engro Polymer and Chemicals : Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

April 06, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Monday April 18, 2022, at 02:00 p.m., at Karachi to consider the financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and the declaration of entitlement, if any.

As required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Company has declared the period from Thursday, April 07, 2022, to Monday, April 18, 2022 (both days inclusive), as the Closed Period. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

KHAWAJA HAIDER ABBAS

Company Secretary

Cc:

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.