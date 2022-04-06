Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPCL   PK0092201018

ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

(EPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Polymer and Chemicals : Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

04/06/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 06, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Monday April 18, 2022, at 02:00 p.m., at Karachi to consider the financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and the declaration of entitlement, if any.

As required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Company has declared the period from Thursday, April 07, 2022, to Monday, April 18, 2022 (both days inclusive), as the Closed Period. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

KHAWAJA HAIDER ABBAS

Company Secretary

Cc:

Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
05:02aENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results ..
PU
03/24ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Credit of Final Cash Dividend for Ordinary and Preference sh..
PU
03/24ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/16ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : CERTIFIED COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE MEMBERS AT T..
PU
03/09ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Notice of the twenty fourth annual general meeting of engro ..
PU
02/21Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
02/18Engro Corporation 2021 Results
AQ
2021Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Approves Interim Cash Dividend for the Third Quarte..
CI
2021Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Approves an Interim Cash Dividend for the Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56 648 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2022 9 154 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net Debt 2022 9 214 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 8,80%
Capitalization 66 024 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 598
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 72,64 PKR
Average target price 70,66 PKR
Spread / Average Target -2,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jahangir Piracha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rabia Wafah Khan Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Chairman
Syed Ali Akbar Vice President-Operations
Feroz Rizvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED34.00%356
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.97%105 732
AIR LIQUIDE5.49%83 796
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.82%42 450
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.54%33 441
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-10.02%27 437