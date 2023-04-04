Engro Polymer and Chemicals : Board Meeting for the first Quarter ended March 31, 2023

April 04, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results of the Company for the

Quarter ended March 31, 2023

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited ("the Company") is schedule to be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Karachi to consider the financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the declaration of entitlement, if any.

As required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Company has declared the period from Thursday, April 06, 2023, to Friday, April 14, 2023 (both days inclusive), as the Closed Period. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

_____________________

KHAWAJA HAIDER ABBAS, ACA

Company Secretary