Engro Polymer and Chemicals : CERTIFIED COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE MEMBERS AT THE 24th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

|
Date
|
Time
|
Title
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Link
|
Mar 17, 2022
|
9:15 AM
|
CERTIFIED COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE MEMBERS AT THE 24th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
EPCL
|
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
3:37 PM
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021-12-31 REVISED
|
SHEL
|
Shell Pakistan Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
3:23 PM
|
Financial Results for the year ended December 31,2021
|
HINOON
|
Highnoon Laboratories Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
3:17 PM
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021-12-31 REVOKED
|
SHEL
|
Shell Pakistan Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
3:16 PM
|
APOT | Apollo Textile Mills Limited
|
APOT
|
Apollo Textile Mills Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
3:15 PM
|
Board Meeting - December 31, 2021
|
AGP
|
AGP Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
3:06 PM
|
WTL | Worldcall Telecom Limited
|
WTL
|
Worldcall Telecom Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
3:05 PM
|
Board Meeting - December 2021 REVOKED
|
AGP
|
AGP Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
2:59 PM
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021-12-31
|
KSBP
|
KSB Pumps Company Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
2:55 PM
|
Miscellaneous Information
|
CHAS
|
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
2:52 PM
|
Corporate Brief Session on Business Results for the year ended September 30, 2021
|
PMRS
|
The Premier Sugar Mills
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
2:44 PM
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021-12-31 REVOKED
|
KSBP
|
KSB Pumps Company Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
2:32 PM
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
PABC
|
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
2:19 PM
|
Resolutions passed at the 55th Annual General Meeting
|
FFL
|
Fauji Foods Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
1:56 PM
|
SILK | Silkbank Limited
|
SILK
|
Silkbank Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
1:29 PM
|
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
|
JLICL
|
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:57 AM
|
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2021-12-31
|
UPFL
|
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:57 AM
|
OPEN FUND - Al Ameen Islamic Cash Plan-I Under Al Ameen Islamic Cash Fund
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:56 AM
|
OPEN FUND - ABL Islamic Cash Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:56 AM
|
OPEN FUND - HBL Islamic Money Market Fund
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:55 AM
|
OPEN FUND - Pakistan Cash Management Fund (PCF) - Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:55 AM
|
OPEN FUND - Al Hamra Islamic Money Market Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:54 AM
|
OPEN FUND - Al Hamra Daily Dividend Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:54 AM
|
OPEN FUND - Faysal Islamic Cash Fund
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:53 AM
|
OPEN FUND - JS Islamic Daily Dividend Fund (JSIDDF) - Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:52 AM
|
OPEN FUND - Alfalah Islamic Rozana Amdani Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:48 AM
|
Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
UPFL
|
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
11:00 AM
|
COMMISSIONING OF SOLAR POWER PLANT
|
CHCC
|
Cherat Cement Company Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
10:59 AM
|
Credit of 2nd Interim Cash Dividend
|
TATM
|
Tata Textile Mills Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
10:26 AM
|
Credit/Dispatch of Bonus Share Certificates
|
MTL
|
Millat Tractors Limited
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
10:13 AM
|
Atlas Liquid Fund (ALF), Atlas Islamic Dividend Plan (AIDP) and Atlas Islamic Money Market Fund (AIMF) - Atlas Asset Management Ltd.
|
OEFAIF
|
OEFAIF
|
link
|
Mar 16, 2022
|
9:32 AM
|
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2021-12-31
|
JLICL
|
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
4:38 PM
|
OPEN FUND - Al Hamra Daily Dividend Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
3:59 PM
|
CNERGY | Cnergyico PK Limited - Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
|
CNERGY
|
Cnergyico PK Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
3:09 PM
|
OPEN FUND - Al Ameen Islamic Cash Plan-I Under Al Ameen Islamic Cash Fund and UBL Liquidity Plus Fund
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
3:07 PM
|
Board of Director Meeting for Approval of Annual Audited Accounts For FY 2021
|
PSMC
|
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
3:07 PM
|
Dispatch of Interim Dividend Warrants
|
PRET
|
Premium Textile Mills Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
3:05 PM
|
Change of Company Secretary
|
GEMUNSL
|
Universal Network Systems Limited(GEM)
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
3:00 PM
|
Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results Silkbank Limited
|
SILK
|
Silkbank Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
2:52 PM
|
BOARD MEETING (OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS)
|
EPCL
|
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
2:11 PM
|
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
|
SHFA
|
Shifa International Hospitals Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
1:34 PM
|
OPEN FUND - ABL Islamic Cash Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
1:33 PM
|
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
|
DSIL
|
D.S. Industries Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
1:30 PM
|
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
NESTLE
|
Nestle Pakistan Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
1:24 PM
|
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended REVOKED
|
NESTLE
|
Nestle Pakistan Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
1:07 PM
|
Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
NESTLE
|
Nestle Pakistan Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
12:37 PM
|
Board Meeting
|
ZIL
|
ZIL Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
11:40 AM
|
Board Meeting
|
EFGH
|
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
11:33 AM
|
Atlas Liquid Fund (ALF), Atlas Islamic Dividend Plan (AIDP) and Atlas Islamic Money Market Fund (AIMF) - Atlas Asset Management Ltd.
|
OEFAIF
|
OEFAIF
|
link
|
Mar 15, 2022
|
11:32 AM
|
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Compliance of Listing Regulation No. 5.6.9(b) of RuleBook of the Exchange
|
JLICL
|
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited
|
link