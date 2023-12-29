December 29, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange")

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir / Madam,

CO-OPTION OF NEW DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF ENGRO POLYMER &

CHEMICALS LIMITED

This is to inform you that Mr. Kamran Nishat has been co-opted as an Independent Director on the Board of the Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (the "Company") with effect from December 29, 2023, to fill the casual vacancy that had occurred upon the resignation of Mr. Shabbir Hussain Hashmi, and he shall hold office for the remainder of the term.

Kindly note that the detailed profile of the aforementioned Board member is available on the Company's website at https://www.engropolymer.com/who-we-are/leadership/. You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO POLYMER & CHEMICALS LIMITED

Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA

Company Secretary