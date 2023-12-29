December 29, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange")
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir / Madam,
CO-OPTION OF NEW DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF ENGRO POLYMER &
CHEMICALS LIMITED
This is to inform you that Mr. Kamran Nishat has been co-opted as an Independent Director on the Board of the Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (the "Company") with effect from December 29, 2023, to fill the casual vacancy that had occurred upon the resignation of Mr. Shabbir Hussain Hashmi, and he shall hold office for the remainder of the term.
Kindly note that the detailed profile of the aforementioned Board member is available on the Company's website at https://www.engropolymer.com/who-we-are/leadership/. You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
ENGRO POLYMER & CHEMICALS LIMITED
Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA
Company Secretary
-
Director/HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building
63 Jinnah Avenue Blue Area Islamabad
