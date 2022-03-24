Engro Polymer and Chemicals : Credit of Final Cash Dividend for Ordinary and Preference shares

March 24, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Credit of Final Cash Dividend for Ordinary and Preference shares

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the final cash dividend for Ordinary shares @ Rs. 5.5/- per share i.e., 55% and for Preference shares @ Rs. 0.27/- per share i.e., 2.70% for the year ended December 31, 2021, have been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the company on March 22, 2022 to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2017 the company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and / or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.

Please circulate this information amongst your members.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

KHAWAJA HAIDER ABBAS

Company Secretary