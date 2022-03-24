Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPCL   PK0092201018

ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

(EPCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Engro Polymer and Chemicals : Credit of Final Cash Dividend for Ordinary and Preference shares

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
March 24, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject:

Credit of Final Cash Dividend for Ordinary and Preference shares

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the final cash dividend for Ordinary shares @ Rs. 5.5/- per share i.e., 55% and for Preference shares @ Rs. 0.27/- per share i.e., 2.70% for the year ended December 31, 2021, have been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the company on March 22, 2022 to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2017 the company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and / or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.

Please circulate this information amongst your members.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

KHAWAJA HAIDER ABBAS

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 69 362 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2021 14 683 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net Debt 2021 13 468 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,87x
Yield 2021 20,3%
Capitalization 55 044 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 563
Free-Float 32,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jahangir Piracha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rabia Wafah Khan Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Chairman
Syed Ali Akbar Vice President-Operations
Feroz Rizvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED11.71%303
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.72%103 652
AIR LIQUIDE0.59%80 445
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.69%39 465
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.97%34 175
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-9.36%27 395