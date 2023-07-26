July 11, 2023
Khurram Burney
Senior Manager
Listing Department
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Karachi
Subject:DELISTING OF ENGRO POLYMER & CHEMICALS LIMITED SUKUK
CERTIFICATES (PSX SYMBOL "EPCLSC")
Dear Sir,
This has reference to your letter number PSX/Gen-060 dated 10 January 2023.
In this respect, we are enclosing herewith the Auditor's certificate dated 07 July 2023 confirming the final repayment (16th Profit Payment) of outstanding principal amount and accrued profit & Full Principal Redemption in exercise of early call option.
You are therefore requested to notify delisting of our Sukuk Certificate instrument listed with Symbol: "EPCLSC".
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
_____________________
KHAWAJA HAIDER ABBAS, ACA
Company Secretary
