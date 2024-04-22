April 22, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited in their meeting held on Friday, April 19, 2024, 02:30 p.m. have reviewed and approved the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, and recommended the following:
CASH DIVIDEND
NIL
BONUS SHARES
NIL
RIGHT SHARES
NIL
The unaudited financial results of the company (standalone and consolidated) for the period ended March 31, 2024, are enclosed.
The Quarterly report of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2024, will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on our website www.engropolymer.com.
Sincerely,
SAQIB RAFIQUE, ACA
Company Secretary
Cc: Director/HOD, Listed Companies Department, Supervision Division, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 03:09:05 UTC.