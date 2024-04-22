April 22, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited in their meeting held on Friday, April 19, 2024, 02:30 p.m. have reviewed and approved the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, and recommended the following:

CASH DIVIDEND

NIL

BONUS SHARES

NIL

RIGHT SHARES

NIL

The unaudited financial results of the company (standalone and consolidated) for the period ended March 31, 2024, are enclosed.

The Quarterly report of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2024, will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on our website www.engropolymer.com.

Sincerely,

SAQIB RAFIQUE, ACA

Company Secretary

Cc: Director/HOD, Listed Companies Department, Supervision Division, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad