Engro Polymer and Chemicals : Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited Sukuk Certificates 14th Profit Payment

June 23, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited Sukuk Certificates 14th Profit Payment
Dear Sir,
We wish to inform you that the register of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited for Sukuk Certificates will remain closed from 5th July 2022 to 11th July 2022 (both days inclusive) on account of 14th profit payment. The payments will be made to those sukuk certificates holders whose name appear as on the book closure date.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For and on behalf of
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.