Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPCL   PK0092201018

ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

(EPCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
84.11 PKR   +1.13%
04:55aENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited Sukuk Certificates 14th Profit Payment
PU
04/22Engro Corporation Announces Results of Q1 2022
AQ
04/19Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Polymer and Chemicals : Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited Sukuk Certificates 14th Profit Payment

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 23, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited Sukuk Certificates 14th Profit Payment

Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that the register of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited for Sukuk Certificates will remain closed from 5th July 2022 to 11th July 2022 (both days inclusive) on account of 14th profit payment. The payments will be made to those sukuk certificates holders whose name appear as on the book closure date.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For and on behalf of

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
04:55aENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limi..
PU
04/22Engro Corporation Announces Results of Q1 2022
AQ
04/19Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/19ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Disclosure of material information
PU
04/19ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Financial results for the period ended march 31, 2022
PU
04/12ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Analyst Briefing - Q1 2022
PU
04/06ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results ..
PU
03/24ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Credit of Final Cash Dividend for Ordinary and Preference sh..
PU
03/24ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/16ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS : CERTIFIED COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE MEMBERS AT T..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 91 582 M 433 M 433 M
Net income 2022 20 593 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,52x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 76 450 M 361 M 361 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 598
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 84,11 PKR
Average target price 69,31 PKR
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jahangir Piracha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rabia Wafah Khan Chief Financial Officer
Ghias Uddin Khan Chairman
Syed Ali Akbar Vice President-Operations
Feroz Rizvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO POLYMER AND CHEMICALS LIMITED55.16%361
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.41%83 629
AIR LIQUIDE-6.36%72 248
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.88%43 699
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.10%29 879
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-5.08%27 641