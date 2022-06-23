Engro Polymer and Chemicals : Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited Sukuk Certificates 14th Profit Payment

June 23, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited Sukuk Certificates 14th Profit Payment

Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that the register of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited for Sukuk Certificates will remain closed from 5th July 2022 to 11th July 2022 (both days inclusive) on account of 14th profit payment. The payments will be made to those sukuk certificates holders whose name appear as on the book closure date.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For and on behalf of

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA

Company Secretary