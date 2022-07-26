Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPQL   PK0102701015

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

(EPQL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
20.34 PKR   -0.68%
06:29aENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Board Meeting for the announcement of the six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/01Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Announces Resignation of Ahsan Zafar Syed as Director and Chairman of the Board
CI
06/08ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Emergent Board Meeting / Closed Period
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Board Meeting for the announcement of the six months ended June 30, 2022

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 26, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:

Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the six

months ended June 30, 2022

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 04, 2022, at 10:00 am at Karachi to consider the financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and the declaration of entitlement, if any.

As required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Company has declared the period from Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to Thursday, August 04, 2022(both days inclusive), as the Closed Period. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

________________

HANAN BATOOL

Acting Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED
06:29aENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Board Meeting for the announcement of the six months ended June ..
PU
07/01Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Announces Resignation of Ahsan Zafar Syed as Director a..
CI
06/08ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Emergent Board Meeting / Closed Period
PU
04/29Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/22Engro Corporation Announces Results of Q1 2022
AQ
03/31ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Credit of Final Dividend
PU
03/24ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Resolutions passed at the 16th annual general meeting of engro p..
PU
03/18ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Notice-EPQL Analyst briefing 2021
PU
03/14ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/10ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,99x
Yield 2022 14,7%
Capitalization 6 586 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,34 PKR
Average target price 28,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shahab Qader Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amir Qasim Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Jamil Siddiqui Chairman
Fauzia Viqar Independent Director
Kaiser Bengali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED5.23%29
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-13.28%10 464
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-15.05%6 155
ENEVA S.A.1.41%4 237
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-43.76%1 594
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.4.88%1 516