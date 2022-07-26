Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Board Meeting for the announcement of the six months ended June 30, 2022

July 26, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Board Meeting for the announcement of the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 04, 2022, at 10:00 am at Karachi to consider the financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and the declaration of entitlement, if any.

As required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Company has declared the period from Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to Thursday, August 04, 2022(both days inclusive), as the Closed Period. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

________________

HANAN BATOOL

Acting Company Secretary