November 17, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Board Meeting other than Financial Results

This is with reference to the Board meeting of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (other than Financial Results) held on November 16, 2023, to consider certain corporate actions.

In this regard, we hereby inform you that there is no announcement with regard to dissemination of any price sensitive information that may affect the market price of the Company's shares.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA

Company Secretary