November 17, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject:
Board Meeting other than Financial Results
This is with reference to the Board meeting of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (other than Financial Results) held on November 16, 2023, to consider certain corporate actions.
In this regard, we hereby inform you that there is no announcement with regard to dissemination of any price sensitive information that may affect the market price of the Company's shares.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED
Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 04:01:01 UTC.