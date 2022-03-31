Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Credit of Final Dividend

March 31, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Subject:Credit of Final Dividend

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that that the final cash dividend for ordinary shares @ Rs 6.00 per share i.e. 60% for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on March 30, 2022 to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2017 the Company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and/or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.

Please circulate this information amongst your members

Sincerely

For and on behalf of

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

______________

SAMEEN ASAD

Company Secretary