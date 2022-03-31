Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPQL   PK0102701015

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

(EPQL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Credit of Final Dividend

03/31/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 31, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Subject:Credit of Final Dividend

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that that the final cash dividend for ordinary shares @ Rs 6.00 per share i.e. 60% for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on March 30, 2022 to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2017 the Company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and/or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.

Please circulate this information amongst your members

Sincerely

For and on behalf of

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

______________

SAMEEN ASAD

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED
04:16aENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Credit of Final Dividend
PU
03/24ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Resolutions passed at the 16th annual general meeting of engro p..
PU
03/18ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Notice-EPQL Analyst briefing 2021
PU
03/14ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Board meeting (other than financial results)
PU
03/10ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
02/28Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/18Engro Corporation 2021 Results
AQ
02/01Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Announces Appointment of Amir Qasim as Chief Financial ..
CI
2021Engro & Sindh Government to establish 1st hybrid renewable energy park
AQ
2021Engro Corporation Limited - Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,76x
Yield 2022 8,87%
Capitalization 7 298 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,54 PKR
Average target price 22,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shahab Qader Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amir Qasim Chief Financial Officer
Ahsan Zafar Syed Chairman
Fauzia Viqar Independent Director
Kaiser Bengali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED16.61%40
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-3.32%12 272
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-15.84%7 285
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-18.86%5 896
ENEVA S.A.8.13%3 926
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.11.80%1 612