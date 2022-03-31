Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Credit of Final Dividend

March 31, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi
Subject:Credit of Final Dividend
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that that the final cash dividend for ordinary shares @ Rs 6.00 per share i.e. 60% for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on March 30, 2022 to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2017 the Company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and/or valid copy of their CNICs to the Company.
Please circulate this information amongst your members
Sincerely
For and on behalf of
ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED
______________
SAMEEN ASAD
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:04 UTC.