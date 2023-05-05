Advanced search
    EPQL   PK0102701015

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

(EPQL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
24.25 PKR   -0.98%
12:09aEngro Powergen Qadirpur : Director
PU
05/02Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
05/02Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Announces CEO Changes
CI
Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Director

05/05/2023 | 12:09am EDT
May 05, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Appointment of Director

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali has resigned from the Board of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (the Company) effective May 4, 2023, and Mr. Muhammad Yasir Khan has been appointed as a Director on the Board of the Company in place of Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali with effect from May 04, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA

Company Secretary

  1. Director/HOD,
    Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,
    Blue Area, Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 04:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Shahab Qader Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amir Qasim Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Jamil Siddiqui Chairman
Fauzia Viqar Independent Director
Kaiser Bengali Independent Director
