Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Director

May 05, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Appointment of Director
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform you that Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali has resigned from the Board of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (the Company) effective May 4, 2023, and Mr. Muhammad Yasir Khan has been appointed as a Director on the Board of the Company in place of Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali with effect from May 04, 2023.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA
Company Secretary
-
Director/HOD,
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue,
Blue Area, Islamabad.
Disclaimer
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 04:08:08 UTC.