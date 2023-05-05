Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Director

May 05, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Appointment of Director

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali has resigned from the Board of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (the Company) effective May 4, 2023, and Mr. Muhammad Yasir Khan has been appointed as a Director on the Board of the Company in place of Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali with effect from May 04, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

Khawaja Haider Abbas, ACA

Company Secretary