Engro Powergen Qadirpur : NOTICE UNDER 159(4) OF COMPANIES ACT 2017 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017

Pursuant to Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017, Members are hereby notiﬁed that the following persons have ﬁled with the Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited ("Company") notice of their intention to oﬀer themselves for election as Directors of the Company at the 12th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 03:00 p.m. at Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL), situated at National Stadium Road, Opp.Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi - 74800 at which meeting seven (7) Directors are to be elected:

Mr. Yusuf Jamil Siddiqui Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali Mr. Vaqar Zakaria Mr. Shabbir Hashmi Ms. Nausheen Ahmad Mr. Kaiser Bengali Ms. Fauzia Viqar

As the number of persons who have oﬀered themselves for election is not more than the number of Directors ﬁxed by the Board of Directors under Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017, the above-named candidates shall be deemed to have been elected at the said EOGM.