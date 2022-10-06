Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPQL   PK0102701015

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

(EPQL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
22.34 PKR   +0.04%
Engro Powergen Qadirpur : NOTICE UNDER 159(4) OF COMPANIES ACT 2017 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

10/06/2022 | 06:32am EDT
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017

Pursuant to Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017, Members are hereby notiﬁed that the following persons have ﬁled with the Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited ("Company") notice of their intention to oﬀer themselves for election as Directors of the Company at the 12th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 03:00 p.m. at Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL), situated at National Stadium Road, Opp.Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi - 74800 at which meeting seven (7) Directors are to be elected:

  1. Mr. Yusuf Jamil Siddiqui
  2. Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali
  3. Mr. Vaqar Zakaria
  4. Mr. Shabbir Hashmi
  5. Ms. Nausheen Ahmad
  6. Mr. Kaiser Bengali
  7. Ms. Fauzia Viqar

As the number of persons who have oﬀered themselves for election is not more than the number of Directors ﬁxed by the Board of Directors under Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017, the above-named candidates shall be deemed to have been elected at the said EOGM.

Karachi

Hanan Batool

October 07, 2022

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 10:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,38x
Yield 2022 13,4%
Capitalization 7 234 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 31,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,34 PKR
Average target price 28,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shahab Qader Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amir Qasim Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Jamil Siddiqui Chairman
Fauzia Viqar Independent Director
Kaiser Bengali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED15.57%32
TENAGA NASIONAL-10.92%10 254
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-42.29%4 356
ENEVA S.A.2.05%4 320
UNIPRO-43.76%1 563
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI-13.56%1 108