  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited
  News
  Summary
    EPQL   PK0102701015

ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR LIMITED

(EPQL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
21.58 PKR   -0.19%
05:30aENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (Published copies)
PU
09/21ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09/16ENGRO POWERGEN QADIRPUR : Announcement of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
PU
Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (Published copies)

09/23/2022 | 05:30am EDT
The General Manager

September 23, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject:

Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

In addition to our letter dated September 21, 2022, on the above-mentioned subject, please find the attached a copy of the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting.

The appended notice has been published in newspaper namely Business Recorder (English Newspaper) on Thursday, 22 September 2022 and Nawa-i-Waqt (Urdu Newspaper) on Friday, 23 September 2022.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited

HANAN BATOOL

Company Secretary

Cc: Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

Disclaimer

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
