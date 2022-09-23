Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (Published copies)

|
The General Manager
|
September 23, 2022
|
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
|
|
Stock Exchange Building
|
|
Stock Exchange Road
|
|
Karachi
|
|
|
Subject:
|
Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
In addition to our letter dated September 21, 2022, on the above-mentioned subject, please find the attached a copy of the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting.
The appended notice has been published in newspaper namely Business Recorder (English Newspaper) on Thursday, 22 September 2022 and Nawa-i-Waqt (Urdu Newspaper) on Friday, 23 September 2022.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited
HANAN BATOOL
Company Secretary
Cc: Director/HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area
Islamabad
Disclaimer
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:29:04 UTC.