Engro Powergen Qadirpur : Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (Published copies)

The General Manager September 23, 2022 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi Subject: Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

In addition to our letter dated September 21, 2022, on the above-mentioned subject, please find the attached a copy of the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting.

The appended notice has been published in newspaper namely Business Recorder (English Newspaper) on Thursday, 22 September 2022 and Nawa-i-Waqt (Urdu Newspaper) on Friday, 23 September 2022.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited

HANAN BATOOL

Company Secretary

Cc: Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad