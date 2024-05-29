Enhabit, Inc. is a provider of home health and hospice services. The Companyâs segments include Home Health and Hospice. The Home Health segment provides a range of Medicare-certified skilled home health services, including skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services. Its home health business benefits from a diversity of referral sources, with patients referred from acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, surgery centers, assisted living facilities, and skilled nursing facilities, as well as community physicians. The Hospice segment provides hospice services for terminally ill patients and their families. Its Medicare-certified hospice operations provide hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and family member bereavement counseling. It operates over 110 hospice agencies and 255 home health agencies.

