Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced it was named as one of U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South.

The U.S. News Best Companies Ratings are calculated through an evaluation of characteristics such as work-life balance, total rewards, flexibility and professional development opportunities. This year, the rankings consisted of 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists and four regional lists.

The achievement of this award demonstrates Enhabit’s commitment to building an environment where employees feel valued and recognized for their talents and contributions. In addition to fostering an inclusive workplace, Enhabit supports its employees' personal growth and helps them navigate their professional development.

“One of the most powerful things you can do inside an organization is value the role of each team member and make sure they get to do what they do best – and that’s a top priority at Enhabit,” Chief Human Resources Officer Tanya Marion said. “We are excited to receive this award as a testament to the positive, supportive culture we’ve built. When we invest in our people personally and professionally, we see the reflection in the high-quality, compassionate care they deliver for our patients and their loved ones.”

Enhabit is one of the largest Medicare-certified home health and hospice providers in the nation, with over 10,000 employees across its vast footprint. Enhabit provides flexible schedules, professional development opportunities, a competitive compensation and benefits package and access to advanced technology to assist employees in providing industry-leading care to patients and their loved ones.

To learn more about Enhabit and its care offerings, visit ehab.com.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 255 home health locations and 112 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.

