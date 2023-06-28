



Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 27, 2023

Enhabit, Inc.

Delaware

001-41406 47-2409192

6688 N. Central Expressway, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas75206

(214) 239-6500

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 27, 2023, Enhabit, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an Amendment (the "Amendment") to the Credit Agreement, dated as of June 1, 2022, among the Company, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, collateral agent, and swingline lender, and other lenders party thereto (such credit agreement, the "Credit Agreement").

The Amendment provides for, among other things, (i) a new tier to the pricing grid for interest rate margins when the Total Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) exceeds 4.50 to 1.00; (ii) changes to the conditions concerning the Company's Total Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) that must be met for the Company to borrow incremental ratio-based amounts; (iii) an increase in the maximum permitted Total Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) to 5.25 to 1.00 for the quarters ending June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, stepping down to 5.00 to 1.00 for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, 4.75 to 1.00 for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, and 4.50 to 1.00 for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 and thereafter; and (iv) modifications to the Company's ability to declare and make certain restricted payments.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

