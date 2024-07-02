Successfully Stabilized Business and on the Right Path to Unlock Shareholder Value
July 1, 2024
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
1
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
2
What This Contest is About: The Best Path Forward
We and AREX agree that the only thing that matters now is setting the Company on a path that will unlock Enhabit's substantial value for all stockholders
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
3
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
4
Executive Summary
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
5
Executive Summary
Recent Performance Demonstrates
Operational Improvements Despite
Headwinds
Our Proposed Board is Specifically
Designed to Possess Relevant Industry and Public Company Oversight Expertise
Board Has Taken Actions in Light of
the Challenges Faced by Enhabit
Since the Separation
AREX's Proposal to Take Control of
the Board Threatens to Destroy
Shareholder Value
- Enhabit has faced industry-wide and company-specific headwinds since the time of the separation (July 1, 2022) that have disproportionately impacted Enhabit relative to most peers
- Initiatives designed to remediate headwinds have demonstrated results over the past two quarters: reaffirmed 2024 revenue and adj.
EBITDA guidance, with two consecutive quarters (Q4 '23 & Q1 '24) beating consensus adj. EBITDA
- Home Health admissions up 5.3% y/y in Q1 '24 with percentage of revenue from Medicare in line with closest peer and 38% of non- Medicare visits in payor contracts with improved rates
- Hospice recorded sequential census increases each month from January to May with Hospice admissions increasing 5.6% q/q in Q1 '24
- Proposed Board has a combination of skills and experience that was specifically designed to provide the most relevant guidance to management in its execution of strategy as well as oversee the management and operation of a public company.
- Proposed Board has directors with specific and deep experience related to key business drivers, as well as directors with finance, human capital management, governance, and IT and cyber experience necessary to function properly as the board of a public company
- Five independent proposed directors joined the Board at the time of the separation (July 1, 2022) and two joined in March 2023 pursuant to a cooperation agreement with two stockholders. As a result, seven of eight independent director nominees have a tenure of two years or less
- Provided oversight and guidance for advancement of payor innovation strategy
- Formed a special technology committee to redefine go-forward IT infrastructure and data / analytics strategy
- 26 finance committee and audit committee meetings to support the enhancement of our finance organization
- Following the urging of AREX, the Board ran a comprehensive strategic review process that lasted nine months and engaged 38 potential counterparties. Having received no formal proposals, the Board unanimously determined to conclude the strategic review, but remains open to considering all potential paths to enhance stockholder value
- AREX's demand for control of Enhabit's Board will jeopardize the stability that has been achieved by the Company and the continued progress going forward
- AREX's slate recruitment appears to prioritize putting forth nominees who can claim nexus to Home Health and Hospice, including for short periods of time and with low levels of management authority
- AREX's selection of its slate, intention to institute a "Transformation Committee" that presumably would function as a shadow management team, and cursory plan reflect its lack of understanding of our issues
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
6
Introduction to Enhabit
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
7
Enhabit Overview
We are a leading provider of home health and hospice services that strives to provide superior, cost-effective
care where patients prefer it: in their homes
For over 20 years, we've provided care with high- quality outcomes becoming a trusted partner of health systems, payors and other risk-bearing entities
We operate nationally across 34 states with 10,800+
employees
We foster an award-winningculture that is a strategic advantage in attracting and retaining talent and a main contributor to our continued success
- As of March 31, 2024.
- Based on 2022 Home Health Medicare revenues.
- Trailing 12 months through March 31, 2024.
255
112
107
Home Health Locations(1)
Hospice Locations(1)
hospice locations co-
located with home health
locations(1)
10
~66%
states where we are #1 or
of total Medicare home
#2 in home health(2)
health spend occurs in
states in which we
operate(2)
Home Health
Hospice
210,330
3,408
Total Admissions(3)
Average Daily Census(3)
$848 million
$196 million
Total Revenue(3)
Total Revenue(3)
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
8
Home Health Industry Overview
Home Health
• Home health provides skilled medical care by a medical professional, such as a registered nurse or physical therapist in the home instead of a hospital or doctor's office. Home health care is usually less expensive, and more convenient, and effective home healthcare is designed to keep patients out of the hospital
• Home health services include skilled nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology services, and home health aide
• Patient must meet certain eligibility criteria:
g
•
Patient must be confined to the home
•
Prescribed by a physician under a home health plan of care
•
Provided on intermittent basis - less than seven days a week or less than eight
•
Provided by a Medicare-certified home health agency
hours a day over a period of no more than 21 days
- Home health providers receive payment for services from the federal government (primarily under the Medicare program), managed care plans and private insurers, and, to a considerably lesser degree, state governments (under their respective Medicaid or similar programs), as well as directly from patients
- A substantial portion of home health revenue is derived from Medicare (Original Medicare - Part A) and Medicare Advantage (Part C)
Beneficiary / Insured Fees
Home Health Service Provider Revenue
Medicare
Fee-for-service health plan.
Fee-for-service payment rates are established
The insured pays a
annually by the federal government. Medicare
deductible and coinsurance
pays the provider
amount for each service
Medicare
Insured chooses from
Medicare pays a set monthly amount for each
beneficiary directly to the private insurer. The
Advantage
numerous plans offering
provider and private insurer negotiate payment
varying out-of-pocket costs,
rates for the services. The private insurer makes
premiums, and service
profit when the cost of services provided to its
bundles
members is less than what it receives from
Medicare
Total Medicare Advantage Enrollment (% of eligible Medicare beneficiaries), 2008-2023
At time of the separation, CMS estimated that 51% of Medicare beneficiaries would choose
Medicare Advantage by 20301; however,51% Medicare Advantage passed 50% in 2023
37%
29%
22%
2008
2013
2018
2023
Source: KFF analysis of CMS Medicare Advantage Enrollment Files, 2010-2023. (1) Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Medicare Trustees' Report Nov 2021.
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
9
Hospice Industry Overview
Hospice
- Hospice care focuses on providing pain and symptom management for terminally ill patients and support for the family
- Hospice services include physician, nurse and medical services, certified home care aid, social worker and volunteer services, durable medical equipment, medical supplies, medications for pain and symptom management, physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology services, chaplain and spiritual and grief counseling
- Hospice care is provided at home, in a nursing home, senior living facility, or inpatient hospice care facility
- Patient must meet certain eligibility criteria:
- Two physicians must certify the patient is terminally ill - a six-month or less life expectancy
- Patient must accept hospice care and waive any rights to other curative benefits for the illness
- Provided by a Medicare certified agency
- Substantially all hospice revenue is derived from Medicare (Original Medicare - Part A). Medicare covers hospice even if the patient has a Medicare Advantage plan
Beneficiary / Insured Fees
Hospice Service Provider Revenue
Medicare
Medicare covers 100% of hospice costs; no copay or
Payment rates are established annually by the federal government. Medicare pays the provider
deductible for the beneficiary
Care Settings
Patient's Home
Hospice Facilities
Assisted Living
Other Facilities
Nursing Home
Facilities
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
10
