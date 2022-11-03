Advanced search
ENHABIT, INC.

(EHAB)
02:12 2022-11-03 pm EDT
12.97 USD   -5.16%
Enhabit announces participation in upcoming Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/02Transcript : Enhabit, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/02Enhabit, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Enhabit announces participation in upcoming Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

11/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced its participation in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in Palos Verdes, California on Nov. 8, 2022.

Enhabit’s President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Jacobsmeyer and Chief Financial Officer Crissy Carlisle will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available at https://investors.ehab.com.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit, Inc. is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 250 home health locations and 100 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 083 M - -
Net income 2022 72,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 678 M 678 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 10 593
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Barbara A. Jacobsmeyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Crissy Buchanan Carlisle Chief Financial Officer
Leo I. Higdon Chairman
Jeffrey W. Bolton Independent Director
Yvonne M. Curl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENHABIT, INC.0.00%678
LHC GROUP, INC.21.02%5 153
AMEDISYS, INC.-44.58%2 915
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION15.28%1 719
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.-44.32%380
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MÉDICAL-35.89%208