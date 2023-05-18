Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  05:18:32 2023-05-18 am EDT
13.43 EUR   +0.24%
Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licences to 12 firms

05/18/2023 | 05:09am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Twelve companies were awarded a total of twenty licences to develop carbon dioxide (CO2) storages offshore in Britain's first licensing round for such projects, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said on Thursday.

Britain aims to use carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, which involves filtering planet-warming carbon from industrial smokestacks before it hits the atmosphere and storing it underground, to hold 20 million to 30 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030.

Injection into the first storage sites, consisting of a mix of depleted oil and gas fields and porous rock formations, could start within six years, the NSTA said, but first operators still need to obtain a number of leases and approvals.

The new licences come on top of a handful of other planned CCS projects that were part of a government pilot scheme and for which negotiations on commercial details are ongoing.

Nineteen companies had applied for licences.

Some of the 13 areas that were initially offered have been split to reach 20, an NSTA spokesperson said.

The names of successful bidders cannot be announced until they officially accept the award, the spokesperson added. Eni, Equinor and Neptune Energy have said they applied.

While CCS can help carbon-heavy industries cut their emissions, it is yet to be deployed on a large scale anywhere in the world due to limited commerciability.

Britain's greenhouse gas emissions stood at around 417 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2022.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.35% 76.46 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
ENI S.P.A 0.19% 13.428 Real-time Quote.0.83%
EQUINOR ASA -0.63% 299 Real-time Quote.-15.01%
WTI -0.50% 72.355 Delayed Quote.-12.27%
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2023 8 346 M 9 035 M 9 035 M
Net Debt 2023 13 132 M 14 216 M 14 216 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,42x
Yield 2023 6,93%
Capitalization 44 815 M 48 517 M 48 517 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 32 188
Free-Float 68,1%
