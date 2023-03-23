Business Square down; banks hurt on Mib.

(Alliance News) - European stock exchanges close mixed, Thursday, at the end of 24 hours punctuated by the decisions of central banks that, starting with the Fed last night, released their benchmark rate hikes. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve Bank raised, as expected by the market, by 25 basis points; so did the Bank of England today while the Swiss National Bank opted for a 50-point hike.

"After a shaky start this morning, stocks had a better afternoon; European markets recovered most of their losses, while the United States is enjoying renewed strength. It looks like the Fed was able to sound the right note after all," comments Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Thus, the FTSE Mib closed down 0.2 percent at 26,482.21 in contrast to the smaller listings. The Mid-Cap closed in the green 0.3 percent to 42,949.26, the Small-Cap finished up 0.3 percent to 30,041.31 while Italy Growth gained 0.7 percent to 9,354.31.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 closed 0.9 percent in the red, Paris' CAC 40 picked up 0.1 percent, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 closed fractionally in the red.

On the macro front, the European Commission reported Thursday that the euro area consumer confidence indicator fell 0.1 point to minus 19.2 in March 2023, below market expectations of minus 18.3, according to preliminary estimates released Thursday by the European Commission.

Sentiment has changed slightly as consumers monitor inflation, interest rates and the recent banking turmoil.

On the predominantly bearish main list of Piazza Affari, major banks and oil stocks are still suffering. Saipem is the tail end with a 3.4 percent drop, Tenaris gives up 2.3 percent and Eni is in the red by 0.2 percent.

Banco BPM retreats 3.0%, and Nexi, BPER Banca, UniCredit, Banca Mediolanum, Mediobanca, Intesa Sanpaolo, FinecoBank, and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena are also hurting, all giving up between 2.0% and 1.0%.

At the other end of the list, however, Inwit closes in the green by 5.2 percent followed by Terna, up 2.7 percent, and Snam, which finishes up 1.8 percent.

On the Mid-Cap, Industrie De Nora gives up 4.8% and is the worst stock on the list. The board approved the consolidated annual financial report as of December 31, 2022, which closed with the group's net income rising 35 percent to EUR89.7 million from EUR66.4 million in 2021.

The board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.12 per share.

Iren -- in the green by 2.2 percent -- announced Thursday that the board, along with its 2022 financial results, also approved an update of its business plan to 2030, with which the company "confirms the strategic vision" but "strengthens investments," which will amount to EUR10.5 billion over the next eight years, up EUR200 million from the 2021-2030 Plan.

The company ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR226 million, down 25 percent from EUR303 million in the previous year.

At the top are Salcef Group and Mondadori, which advanced 5.6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

On the Small-Cap, Beghelli brings home a 9.2% rise.

Well Immsi, which closes in the green by 4.4 percent after announcing Thursday that it ended 2022 with "the best results ever, setting new records for all indicators," according to the official note. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the company reported a net profit of EUR63.9 million from EUR35.4 million in 2021. The board also proposed a dividend of EUR3.9 cents per share from EUR3 cents in the previous year.

Revenues rose 24 percent to EUR2.12 billion, up from EUR1.70 billion in 2021, an all-time high for the company.

The board of directors of Seri Industrial-which closes down 5.4 percent, placing it at the bottom-reviewed and approved the draft operating budget for 2022, in which it posted a loss of EUR4.4 million compared to EUR462,000 in the previous year.

Total revenues amounted to EUR204.1 million compared to EUR177.1 million in the previous year, due to both increased sales volumes in certain business segments and higher average prices.

Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria-the stock is among the worst performers, in the red by 2.4 percent-reported that it closed 2022 with a net loss of EUR837,000, halved from a negative EUR1.5 million in 2021.

Revenues from sales amounted to EUR378,000 from EUR285,000 in the previous year while other revenues dropped to EUR37,000 from EUR51,000, for a total figure rising to EUR415,000 from EUR336,000 a year earlier.

Class Editori, on the other hand, advances 2.9 percent after reporting that it will return to profit in 2022 and that revenues rose despite a decline in the advertising market in the second half of the year.

Net income returns EUR17.3 million positive from the EUR13.0 million loss a year earlier, and pretax profit is EUR22.8 million and compares with the pretax liability of EUR13.3 million a year earlier.

RCS MediaGroup's stock closes in the green by 1.9 percent after the board of directors on Tuesday reviewed and approved consolidated results as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a positive group net income of EUR50.1 million compared to EUR72.4 million in 2021.

Consolidated net revenues stood at EUR845 million and were essentially stable compared to 2021's EUR846.2 million. Digital revenues realized by the group in 2022 are worth about EUR207 million from EUR205 million in 2021, accounting for 25 percent of total revenues.

Among SMEs, Giglio.com -- flat at EUR3.18 per share -- reported Thursday that it closed 2022 with a reduced year-on-year net loss, to EUR2.3 million from EUR2.9 million in the previous year.

Gross merchandising value rose to EUR57.5 million or 38 percent from EUR41.6 million in 2021; revenues from sales and services increased to EUR51.1 million or 35 percent from EUR37.9 million in 2021.

SolidWorld Group closed in the red by 0.3 percent after reporting Thursday that it has signed a business agreement with Oversonic Robotics, a Brianza-based software company that designs and builds cognitive computing systems applying them, in particular, to the field of humanoid robotics.

As a result of the agreement, SolidWorld Group will be the official worldwide supplier of RoBee, the first 100% Made in Italy humanoid cognitive robot made by Oversonic. Through this partnership, RoBee will be available on a worldwide sales network, purchasable by any company across the globe.

In New York, the Dow is gaining 1.2 percent, the Nasdaq is up 2.1 percent, and the S&P 500 is in the green by 1.4 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0897 versus USD1.0799 at Wednesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2326 from USD1.2239 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD76.64 per barrel versus USD76.22 per barrel on Wednesday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,993.09 an ounce from USD1,949.14 an ounce at Wednesday's close.

On Friday's economic calendar, at 0030 CET is Japan's general national consumer price index.

At 0800 CET in the UK, retail sales will come out while at 0900 CET Spanish GDP is expected.

At 0915 CET the French services and manufacturing PMI index will come out. The same data will come out at 0930 CET in Germany, 1000 CET from the Eurozone and 1030 CET from the UK.

In the afternoon, several macros are scheduled in the US including the PMI index for tertiary and manufacturing at 1445 CET.

Among the companies listed in Piazza Affari, the results of several companies including Juventus Football Club, Maps, Mondo TV and NB Aurora Sicaf are expected.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.