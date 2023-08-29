Today at 11:50 am

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Tuesday that the director of Legal Affairs and Commercial Negotiations, Stefano Andrea Giovanni Speroni, sold 30,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR14.3421, for a total consideration of EUR430,263.

Eni's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR14.36 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

