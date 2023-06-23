ENI : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
Today at 03:59 pm
JP Morgan's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 16.
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-06-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.80 EUR
|-0.70%
|-1.40%
|-3.69%
ENI : Q1: In gas ENI trusts, downward profitability revision could be discouraging
RBC Cuts Price Target on Eni to EUR12.50 From EUR14, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.69%
|46 954 M $
|-.--%
|39 746 M $
|-.--%
|55 773 M $
|-12.67%
|37 589 M $
|-19.49%
|31 056 M $
|-.--%
|30 189 M $
|-4.51%
|25 820 M $
|-.--%
|21 937 M $
|+2.24%
|16 693 M $
|-.--%
|11 064 M $