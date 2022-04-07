Log in
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/07 05:37:10 am EDT
13.36 EUR   -0.25%
05:24aENI : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/06Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
04/06Eni JV GreenIT Signs Agreement With Fund For Development Of Wind Farms In Italy
MT
ENI : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

04/07/2022 | 05:24am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 14.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 73 009 M 79 634 M 79 634 M
Net income 2021 4 399 M 4 798 M 4 798 M
Net Debt 2021 16 289 M 17 767 M 17 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 6,40%
Capitalization 47 373 M 51 672 M 51 672 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,39 €
Average target price 16,04 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.9.56%51 672
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.11%2 291 588
SHELL PLC30.78%210 316
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.02%153 960
TOTALENERGIES SE2.29%136 987
EQUINOR ASA41.97%122 658