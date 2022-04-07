ENI : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Multibaggers
Investment Themes
Cloud Computing
E-Commerce & Logistics
The Cannabis Industry
Biomass
Europe's family businesses
Pets
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Cloud Computing
E-Commerce & Logistics
The Cannabis Industry
Biomass
Europe's family businesses
Pets
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
Eni S.p.A.
News
Summary
ENI
IT0003132476
ENI S.P.A.
(ENI)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04/07 05:37:10 am EDT
13.36
EUR
-0.25%
05:24a
ENI
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/06
Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
04/06
Eni JV GreenIT Signs Agreement With Fund For Development Of Wind Farms In Italy
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
ENI : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
04/07/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 14.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ENI S.P.A.
05:24a
ENI
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/06
Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
04/06
Eni JV GreenIT Signs Agreement With Fund For Development Of Wind Farms In Italy
MT
04/06
ENI S P A
: GreenIT and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop two offshore wind fa..
PU
04/06
ENI
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04/05
Nigeria urges partners to relax rules for gas suppliers to boost LNG exports
RE
04/05
Norway awards CCS permits to Equinor and partners
RE
04/05
Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped
RE
04/04
ENI
: Jon Rigby is the new Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
PU
04/04
ENI
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A.
05:24a
ENI
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/06
ENI
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04/04
ENI
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
73 009 M
79 634 M
79 634 M
Net income 2021
4 399 M
4 798 M
4 798 M
Net Debt 2021
16 289 M
17 767 M
17 767 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,9x
Yield 2021
6,40%
Capitalization
47 373 M
51 672 M
51 672 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,87x
EV / Sales 2022
0,61x
Nbr of Employees
31 495
Free-Float
68,8%
More Financials
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
13,39 €
Average target price
16,04 €
Spread / Average Target
19,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi
COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei
Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa
Chairman
Francesca Zarri
Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci
Deputy Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.
9.56%
51 672
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
20.11%
2 291 588
SHELL PLC
30.78%
210 316
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
19.02%
153 960
TOTALENERGIES SE
2.29%
136 987
EQUINOR ASA
41.97%
122 658
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave