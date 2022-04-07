ENI : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 73 009 M 79 634 M 79 634 M Net income 2021 4 399 M 4 798 M 4 798 M Net Debt 2021 16 289 M 17 767 M 17 767 M P/E ratio 2021 10,9x Yield 2021 6,40% Capitalization 47 373 M 51 672 M 51 672 M EV / Sales 2021 0,87x EV / Sales 2022 0,61x Nbr of Employees 31 495 Free-Float 68,8% Chart ENI S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 24 Last Close Price 13,39 € Average target price 16,04 € Spread / Average Target 19,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer Lucia Calvosa Chairman Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ENI S.P.A. 9.56% 51 672 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 20.11% 2 291 588 SHELL PLC 30.78% 210 316 PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 19.02% 153 960 TOTALENERGIES SE 2.29% 136 987 EQUINOR ASA 41.97% 122 658